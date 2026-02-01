Shakur Stevenson Post Fight Comments, Calls Put Coner Benn

New York , NY, USA: Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Ring Magazine and WBO Lightweight Belt Contest Fight Night January 31, 2026 Photographed by Cris Esqueda Matchroom Boxing Winner Announcement - Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson Post-Fight Comments

On his performance:

“I felt good, I picked him apart, I did what I was supposed to do. This is the art of boxing: hit and don’t get hit.”

“I told y’all I’m the best fighter on the planet, and I stand by that.”

“I watched [tape on] him and I knew my jab was gonna kill him. I told everyone: they’re gonna see I’ve got the best jab in boxing after this fight.”

“I felt like I was the stronger fighter, I was faster, I was sharper, I was smarter, [but] he’s one of the best fighters I’ve been in there with.”

The Real Fireworks: Shakur Calls Out Conor Benn

The biggest moment of the night came immediately after the final bell when Stevenson, still in the ring, turned his attention to ringside guest Conor Benn.

“Where’s Conor Benn?!” Stevenson shouted. “We’re gonna go back to the drawing board, but hold up, there’s a fighter here tonight and he motivated me. Hey, Conor Benn, we can get it bangin’, boy! I want that same [re]hydration clause that you put on Eubank Jr and I want a fight.”

“My skills is too much! Sign the contract! Sign the contract! Let’s make it happen!”

Benn, seated alongside promoter Eddie Hearn, immediately jumped into the ring for a heated face-off.

Conor Benn’s Response

“You’re too small for me, bro, you’re tiny. You can’t punch, you can’t keep me off you.”

“Come up to welterweight with the big dogs. You’re a little man.”

“You can’t punch. You can’t keep me off you. I’ll rough you up.”

“It’s your night, but I’m going to whoop your ass next!”

Benn also directly appealed to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who was in attendance, to make the fight happen.

Eddie Hearn has already voiced support for Benn vs. Stevenson as Benn’s next fight, and with Turki Alalshikh’s growing influence in big-money matchups, a U.S. vs. U.K. showdown in Saudi Arabia suddenly feels very possible.

Stevenson later doubled down: “It’s gonna be a good beef.”