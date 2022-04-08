Sebastian Fundora Unfazed By The Criticism Of His Fighting Style: “I’m Going To Go In There And Try To Break Your Face”

By: Hans Themistode

While he holds an undefeated record and high placement in each of the four sanctioning bodies, Sebastian Fundora is consistently criticized for the manner in which he fights. Or rather, the manner in which he refuses to fight.

At 6’6”, even heavyweights are forced to look toward the sky as the 154 pound Fundora towers over most individuals. With his mammoth height, Fundora sports the sort of reach that can see him touch whomever he pleases from halfway across the room.

Yet, even though it would be nearly impossible for any junior middleweight to deal with Fundora’s jab, the 24-year-old seldom uses it. Instead, Fundora often crouches low in order to meet his opponent at eye level, and proceeds to engage in a back and forth firefight in the middle of the ring.

Although many in boxing circles have been bemused by Fundora’s refusal to his use naturally God-gifted tools, Fundora is placing his hands over his ears as he is tired of the constant chastisement.

“I throw that in the waste can,” said Fundora when asked if he cares about the criticism surrounding his fighting style to FightHype.com. “The same people that are saying that are the same people that think I can’t even make the weight. I don’t even make the weight, I walk at this weight. It’s not a problem for me to fight inside, it’s not a problem for me to make this weight.”

Fundora’s refusal to box and move on the outside could become music to the ears of Erickson Lubin, his upcoming opponent. At the Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday night, the two will battle it out in a world title eliminator with the WBC interim trinket on the line.

Normally smiling and well-spoken, the well-mannered demeanor of Fundora changes when discussing his upcoming bout. In totality, he understands that his fighting style will continue to be the source of criticism. Nevertheless, no matter what game plan he employs on any given night, like always, he has one goal in mind whenever he steps foot inside the ring.

“That’s the style I like. If I have to switch it up, I’ll do it. If it’s up to me, I’m just going to go in there and try to break your face.”