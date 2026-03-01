Saturday Night Boxing Results: Navarrete Unifies at 130, Parra Stuns Pierce at Turning Stone

February 28, 2026 — A busy Saturday night delivered two action-packed cards, with Emanuel Navarrete unifying the super featherweight division in Arizona while Lorenzo Parra pulled off the upset of the night at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Navarrete vs. Nunez — Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ (DAZN)

Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) is the new unified super featherweight champion after stopping Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (29-2, 27 KOs) by TKO before the start of the 11th round. The three-division world champion retained his WBO title and claimed Nunez’s IBF belt in an all-Mexican showdown that turned increasingly one-sided as the fight progressed.

Nunez entered as the betting favorite but was outclassed by Navarrete’s relentless pressure and volume. After competitive early rounds, Navarrete began taking control in the middle frames, hurting Nunez with combinations of hooks and uppercuts in the seventh. Nunez showed heart, particularly with body work in the sixth and eighth rounds, but Navarrete’s offense wore him down badly in the ninth as his right eye swelled shut.

Nunez fought the 10th round with one eye, refusing to quit despite absorbing heavy punishment. At the start of the 11th, the ringside physician examined Nunez’s eye and declared the fight couldn’t continue, giving Navarrete the TKO victory. Navarrete was ahead on all three scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

In the post-fight interview, Navarrete declined to name a specific next opponent, saying he wants to enjoy the win and rest before making any decisions. His WBO mandatory challenger is Charly Suarez, with whom he fought to a controversial no-contest last May in San Diego.

Full Results — Navarrete vs. Nunez Card

Emanuel Navarrete def. Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez — TKO 11 (doctor stoppage, 0:01) | WBO/IBF Super Featherweight Unification

— TKO 11 (doctor stoppage, 0:01) | WBO/IBF Super Featherweight Unification Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) def. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-3-1) — TKO 10 (stopped before round began) | Retained WBO Latino & NABF Super Lightweight Titles

— TKO 10 (stopped before round began) | Retained WBO Latino & NABF Super Lightweight Titles Abel Ramos (29-6-3, 22 KOs) def. Tahmir Smalls (16-1) — Split Decision (98-92, 94-96, 97-93) | Welterweight

— Split Decision (98-92, 94-96, 97-93) | Welterweight Arturo Cardenas vs. Jordan Martinez — Split Draw (92-98, 96-94, 95-95) | Super Bantamweight

— Split Draw (92-98, 96-94, 95-95) | Super Bantamweight Oscar Alvarez Guerrero (15-2) def. Trini Ochoa (21-1) — Unanimous Decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74) | Super Lightweight

— Unanimous Decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74) | Super Lightweight Hector Beltran (7-0) def. Cesar Diaz (10-2) — Unanimous Decision (60-54 x3) | Super Welterweight

— Unanimous Decision (60-54 x3) | Super Welterweight Phillip Vella (5-0) def. Brayan Ramos Armenta (8-8-1) — Unanimous Decision (60-54 x3) | Bantamweight

— Unanimous Decision (60-54 x3) | Bantamweight Rahman Muhammad (2-0) def. Mitchell McFadden (1-1) — KO 2 | Welterweight

Pierce vs. Parra — Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY (Amazon Prime)

In the biggest upset of the night, Lorenzo Parra (24-1-1, 18 KOs) knocked out Elijah Pierce (21-3, 17 KOs) in just two rounds to claim the WBO International Featherweight title on Manny Pacquiao Promotions’ second U.S. event.

Parra, fighting just days after the passing of his father, came out with controlled aggression. Pierce, a southpaw ranked No. 2 by both the WBA and WBO at 126 pounds, had early success with straight left hands to the body in the opening round and used his reach to keep Parra at distance. But Parra made the adjustment in the second, stepping inside the jab and closing distance behind his lead hand. Once he backed Pierce to the ropes, Parra set his feet and unloaded. A right hand froze Pierce, followed by two more clean shots that left him unresponsive. Referee Ricky Gonzalez immediately jumped in to stop the fight at 1:44 of round two.

The knockout snaps Pierce’s 12-fight winning streak and shakes up the featherweight division. Parra called for a shot at WBO champion Rafael Espinoza after the fight.

In the co-feature, hometown favorite Bryce Mills (21-1, 7 KOs) of Syracuse, NY picked up the WBC U.S. Super Lightweight title with a fourth-round TKO of Tobias Green (12-4-1). Mills, who has now fought at Turning Stone seven times with seven wins, dominated with jabs and body work before the stoppage came at 1:23 of the fourth.

Nineteen-year-old prospect Curmel Moton (9-0, 7 KOs) continued to impress, stopping Wilfredo Flores (12-7-1) when Flores failed to answer the bell for the third round. Moton, guided by Floyd Mayweather, controlled the action from the opening bell, working the body and snapping combinations upstairs in his first scheduled 10-round bout and his promotional debut under Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

The scheduled bout between Jimuel Pacquiao Jr. and Luis Santana Figueroa was removed from the card prior to fight night.

Full Results — Pierce vs. Parra Card