Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Ryan Garcia Confident He Can Handle Business Against Isaac Cruz: “I’ve Seen That Style A Million Times”

Posted on 12/30/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Ryan Garcia was on the verge of making 2021 his breakout year. On the second day of the new year, the 23-year-old proved he was more than just some flashy fighter by picking himself up off the deck against Luke Campbell to score a seventh-round stoppage victory.

From there, the boxing world appeared to be his oyster. But, despite agreeing to take on former multiple division titlist Javier Fortuna later that Summer, Garcia was forced to withdraw from their contest due to mental health issues. Upon his return, Garcia was set to face off against Joseph Diaz. But, unfortunately for Garcia, the hits just kept on coming as he was given no choice but to pull out of his contest against Diaz due to right wrist surgery.

With everything going well in the doctor’s office, the former lightweight interim titlist is edging closer and closer to making his return in the first quarter of the new year. Although Garcia has been forced to watch his fellow 135 pounders from the sidelines, the California native has an ideal opponent in mind for his return to the ring. That said, even Garcia admitted, it wasn’t very likely.

“I want to go right after [George] Kambosos,” said Garcia to World Boxing News. “I told my team I want to jump right in and get him because I might as well go and get all the belts coming back. But it’s not gonna happen.”

Kambosos Jr., 28, is coming off one of the more shocking upsets of the year. On November 27th, at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater, the Australian native walked into the backyard of Teofimo Lopez as a sizable underdog. Despite the long odds, Kambosos Jr. would strip Lopez of his WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC “Franchise” titles via split decision.

In a perfect world, the unlikely unified champion would be the first fighter Garcia faces after spending over a year out of the ring. However, with that contest unlikely to materialize, Garcia has other ideas.

One week after witnessing Kambosos Jr. pull off the massive upset, Garcia watched closely as he believes another one should have taken place as well. On December 5th, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Gervonta Davis was mostly expected to have an easy time against rough and rugged contender Isaac Cruz. Yet, in spite of that notion, Cruz gave Davis everything he could handle, before losing a highly competitive unanimous decision.

Considering the amount of praise Cruz has received for his efforts, Garcia is of the mindset that the Mexican product could provide him with an ideal opportunity.

“A lot of people are high on this guy [Cruz] right now because he gave Tank a good fight. I just think it’s a good matchup for me to get back into the ring after such a long layoff.”

More than anything, a showdown against Cruz is appealing to Garcia on so many levels. For starters, following a disappointing 2021, a victory over Cruz would allow Garcia to regain some of the luster that was knocked off his once shining star.

More importantly, as the 23-year-old Garcia analyzes who he hopes is his next opponent, he’s unbelievably confident in what would happen if their two styles clashed in the ring.

“It’s not a guy who’s just an easy, gimme fight,” Garcia said of Cruz. “He’s gonna offer some challenges to me, but I know I’m gonna be able to capitalize on all my advantages and everything that he brings to the game. It’s perfect for me. I’ve seen that style a million times. There are a lot of people saying Cruz is going to beat me. We are looking forward to that fight.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Roy Jones Jr.: “Usyk Beats Canelo Easy In My Opinion”
December 26th
Vasiliy Lomachenko Believes Mayweather Promotions Will Only Place Gervonta Davis In Fights He Can Win
December 27th
Shawn Porter: "I’m Convinced That He [Yordenis Ugas] Might Be Able To Beat Errol Spence Jr."
December 23rd
Janibek Alimkhanuly On Looming Demetrius Andrade Showdown: “This Will Be The Easiest Fight Of My Career”
December 23rd
Floyd Mayweather Doesn't View Anthony Joshua's Loss To Oleksandr Usyk As An Upset
December 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend