Rolando “Rolly” Romero: “He [Gervonta Davis] Bout To Get Knocked Out In One F*cking Round”

By: Hans Themistode

Rolando “Rolly” Romero almost couldn’t believe his eyes.

On the lightweight contender’s desk was a fight contract signed by Gervonta Davis for a December 5th showdown. Wasting little to no time, Romero followed suit by inking his own signature on the dotted line as well.

Romero, 25, had long called for a showdown against Davis. Yet, the 135 pound highly ranked contender was convinced that both Davis, and his team, wouldn’t allow it to happen. Now, with a contest against Davis officially taking place, Romero believes Davis has just made the biggest mistake of his boxing career.

“This is about to be the best two months of my life,” said Romero during a self-recorded video. “He done f*cked up.”

Davis, who currently holds the WBA “Regular” title at both 135 and 140 pounds, picked up the latter in his most recent ring appearance. The Baltimore native opted to jump up two weight classes on June 26th, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia against Mario Barrios. While the handlers of Davis were concerned for his safety, he proved that there was nothing to worry about.

Davis would go on to box cautiously early on before ultimately picking up his aggression in the second half of their contest to register the 11th round stoppage victory. Although Davis has captured world titles in three separate weight classes, Romero’s resume isn’t as ballyhooed.

The Las Vegas resident would win the interim WBA 135 pound title against Jackson Marinez late last year. Eventually, Romero saw his title run truncated due to the sanctioning body putting an end to the proliferation of world titles in every weight class.

In his most recent trip to the ring, Romero shrugged off the excessively overweight Anthony Yigit to stop him in the seventh round earlier this year.

Considering that Romero holds a knockout percentage of 85.71%, he’s fairly certain that not only will he brutally knockout Davis, but that it won’t take him very long to find the fight ending shot.

“He bout to get knocked out in one f*cking round. Put all your money on me to knock this mother f*cker the fuck out.”