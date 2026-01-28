Ring VI Preview – Lopez vs Stephenson

Main Event – Super Lightweight (12 rounds) – WBO & Ring Magazine World Titles

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson

A blockbuster showdown pits reigning WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez against undefeated former lightweight king Shakur Stevenson. Lopez, with his explosive power and proven upset ability, aims to solidify his status at 140 pounds, while Stevenson brings elite footwork, defense, and ring IQ in his divisional debut, making this one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Co-Main Event – Middleweight (12 rounds) – WBC World Title

Carlos Adames vs. Austin Williams

Dominican WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames defends his belt against rising American contender Austin Williams. Adames has shown power and resilience in capturing the title, whereas the undefeated Williams looks to capitalize on his technical boxing skills and youth to claim his first world championship in this high-stakes encounter.

Super Lightweight (10 rounds)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Undefeated Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis faces seasoned contender Jamaine Ortiz in a lightweight contenders’ bout moved up to super lightweight. Davis continues his rapid ascent with speed and combination punching, while Ortiz, coming off competitive performances against top names, aims to play spoiler with his experience and awkward style.

Featherweight (10 rounds) – Vacant WBC World Title

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro

Rising New York featherweight star Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington takes on veteran Carlos Castro for the vacant WBC featherweight title. Carrington remains perfect with flashy skills and power, facing a durable and experienced Castro who has shared the ring with elite competition and will test the prospect’s readiness for world-level success.

Super Lightweight (8 rounds)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Kevin Castillo

Saudi Arabian prospect Ziyad “Zizo” Almaayouf looks to build on his undefeated record against Kevin Castillo. Almaayouf has shown promise in his young career with aggressive intent, while Castillo brings veteran savvy in this matchup of contrasting styles at 140 pounds.

Heavyweight (10 rounds)

Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley IbehHeavyweight gatekeeper Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller returns against the hard-hitting Kingsley Ibeh. Miller, known for his size and volume punching despite past setbacks, faces Ibeh, who possesses knockout power and aims to make a statement in the division with an upset victory.