Boxing Insider Stacks Its Final Card of the Year in Atlantic City

Boxing Insider Promotions closes out 2026 at The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday, November 13, with seven professional bouts built almost entirely out of New Jersey and New York. It is a throwback to the cards this city grew up on.

“We are bringing one last show to the Trop this year and we are stacking it with many of the best New Jersey and New York fighters,” said Larry Goldberg, president of Boxing Insider Promotions. “This is our 21st club boxing show since 2022, at our home venue, and it is an action packed night.”

Atlantic City’s own Justin “Mr. AC” Figueroa (14-0, 11 KOs) headlines against Luis Caraballo Ramos of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico (8-10-1, 8 KOs) in a rematch of their March fight, which was ruled a no contest and settled nothing.

Heavyweights go eight underneath. George Arias of the Bronx (19-1-1, 7 KOs) has one loss in 21 professional fights. Joe Jones of Lynchburg, Virginia (16-15-2, 10 KOs) brings 33 fights and has never been easy to move.

John “Bodyshot” Leonardo returns. The Manalapan Township junior featherweight (13-1-1, 6 KOs) won a decision in June that people in this market are still arguing about, built almost entirely on work downstairs. He meets Kevin Nunez of Bayamon, Puerto Rico (6-4, 3 KOs) over eight.

Iman Lee of Yonkers (15-0-1, 8 KOs) has not lost in sixteen professional fights. He faces Dominican veteran Dannis Aguero Arias (20-6, 17 KOs) over eight rounds.

New York against New York at 144 pounds. JJ Alvarez (11-3-1) fights out of Harlem by way of Madrid and trains fighters at Mendez Boxing. Larry Fryers (13-8-1) comes down from Albany with 22 professional fights and 105 rounds on him. It is the kind of club fight people circle on a card.

Brooklyn’s Koby Khalil Williams (8-1, 6 KOs) goes six at 135 against Salvatore Di Stefano of Palermo, Sicily (4-2, 2 KOs).

And Pleasantville’s own Julio Sanchez III (5-1, 3 KOs) goes six against Skyler Bray of Reynoldsburg, Ohio (3-3-1, 3 KOs). Sanchez came out of the Pleasantville rec center, turned professional on a Boxing Insider card, and has fought on this series ever since.

“There is so much talk about international boxing and what the big companies are doing or not doing,” Goldberg said. “This reminds me of the shows of the 70s and 80s. It is all grit and for the love of the game. This is the kind of boxing your grandfather loved. Casino ballrooms, gritty club fighters fighting to get to the next level. Many of these fighters will move on to bigger shows in 2027.”

Doors open at 7:00 PM at The Showroom, 3rd Floor North Tower, Tropicana Atlantic City. The card streams free on Boxing Insider.

Card subject to change. All bouts subject to final medical approvals of the NJSACB.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-11-13-2026/event/02006523B852E8D0