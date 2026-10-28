Amanda Serrano is going home to finish it. Most Valuable Promotions announced Wednesday that the seven-division world champion will fight for the final time on Saturday, January 9, 2027, at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, defending her WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Australia’s Skye Falzon. The card, billed as The Last Walk, airs live on DAZN.

“One final fight. One last walk. One legacy that will live forever,” MVP wrote in its announcement. “From a young girl in Puerto Rico with a dream to one of the greatest fighters to ever step inside the ring, Amanda Serrano has spent her career breaking barriers, shattering records, and changing the sport forever. Now, after a lifetime of making history around the world, she returns to where it all began. Home. One island. One champion. One last dance.”

Serrano (50-4-1, 32 KOs) and Falzon (12-2, 7 KOs) will fight 12 three-minute rounds, the same championship format the men use and the one Serrano has spent the back half of her career insisting on. She is also one knockout away from the all-time women’s record. She tied Christy Martin’s mark of 32 when she stopped Cheyenne Hanson in May, so a stoppage in San Juan would give her the record outright in her last fight.

Falzon, 37, is the WBA’s number four contender at 126 and has held the NSW, WBC Asian, WBA Asian and WBA Oceania belts. She started boxing at 24, had 65 amateur fights, represented Malta at the European Games, and runs a gym and recovery center in Batemans Bay, Australia, where she coaches her own club.

“Boxing has been my life, and I never could have imagined the journey it would take me and my family on,” Serrano said. “From the early days when women’s boxing was fighting for recognition in small theater shows, to headlining Madison Square Garden in New York, reaching millions of fans around the world on the biggest shows, and helping open doors for the next generation of female fighters, Jordan and I always believed and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished. But none of it happened alone. Nakisa, Jake and MVP believed in me and in women’s boxing, and together we’ve helped change what’s possible for women in this sport. We’ve fought for respect, equal opportunities, fair pay, and the choice to compete under the same rules as men. There’s still more work to do, and I’ll continue fighting for the next generation long after I hang up my gloves.”

“To close my career at home in Puerto Rico, in front of the people who have supported me from the beginning, means everything,” she added. “On Saturday, January 9, I’m going to give the fans one final night to remember. This is The Last Walk of my boxing career, and I hope everyone who has been part of this journey, from Puerto Rico and New York to fans watching around the world on DAZN, will be there to share it with me.”

Falzon is not treating the trip as a retirement party. “After 14 years as a professional boxer, I have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to step into the ring with the best female boxer in the world,” she said. “This is more than just a fight; it represents years of sacrifice, dedication, setbacks and an unwavering belief in myself. Opportunities like this are what fighters dream of, and I have worked my entire career for this moment. I have nothing but respect for Amanda Serrano. She is a pioneer, but I am not stepping into that ring just to share it with greatness. I am stepping in to prove that I belong there and to give everything I have to create my own piece of boxing history.”

MVP founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul issued a joint statement. “Amanda Serrano is the MOAT. The Most Of All Time. The most accomplished female boxer of all time, the most watched, the most paid, and one of the most influential athletes this sport has ever seen,” they said. “When Amanda became MVP’s first signee, we made a commitment to build a platform where the greatest female fighters in the world could receive the recognition, compensation and opportunities they deserve. Amanda has been the foundation of that vision, and her success has helped change the entire landscape of women’s boxing. Together, we’ve shattered records, delivered some of the biggest events in combat sports history and proven that women’s boxing belongs on the world’s biggest stages. The Last Walk is a celebration of an athlete who changed the sport forever, and alongside DAZN who has supported women’s boxing’s biggest events time and time again, we’re proud to give Amanda the farewell she deserves. Saturday, January 9, will mark the end of an extraordinary career inside the ring, but Amanda’s legacy will live on through every female fighter who follows in her footsteps.”

Britton Hardin, DAZN’s Head of Boxing for North America, said: “Amanda Serrano has not only made history in boxing, she has helped redefine the sport for generations to come. From her historic night headlining Madison Square Garden live on DAZN to her lasting impact beyond the ring, Amanda’s legacy is undeniable. Alongside MVP, DAZN is honored to celebrate her remarkable legacy and bring her final fight to fans around the world as she returns home to Puerto Rico for one last historic moment, closing an extraordinary career in the very place where her story began.”

The resume speaks for itself. Serrano, born in Carolina, Puerto Rico and raised in Brooklyn, turned pro in 2009 and holds the Guinness World Record for world titles in the most weight classes by a woman. She is the only Puerto Rican fighter, male or female, to become undisputed champion. Her 2022 fight with Katie Taylor was the first women’s bout to headline Madison Square Garden. The 2024 rematch on the Paul-Tyson Netflix card averaged 74 million live viewers worldwide, and the 2025 trilogy topped an all-women’s card back at the Garden. In 2023 she fought Danila Ramos in the first women’s unified title fight over 12 three-minute rounds, throwing 1,103 punches, and later gave up her WBC belt rather than go back to two-minute rounds. She fought in San Juan this past January against Reina Tellez, and in August she headlined the first championship boxing event on TikTok LIVE, beating Lucrecia Manzur for win number 50.

Serrano signed a lifetime contract with MVP and will stay with the company after she retires. The co-main event and the rest of the card will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 3 at 12 p.m. AST through Ticketera, and the kickoff press conference is set for that evening at 6:30 p.m. AST at Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan with Serrano, Falzon, Bidarian and Paul. The full announcement is on the MVP site.