Philadelphia Museum of Art to Honor Rocky’s Legacy with “Rising Up” Exhibition

As the City of Brotherly Love gears up for a knockout year of celebrations, the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA) is stepping into the ring with a major exhibition that pays tribute to one of boxing’s most enduring cinematic icons: Rocky Balboa. Announced back in December, *Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments* is set to open in April, offering a fresh jab at the intersection of art, sports, and public memory – with a heavy emphasis on Philadelphia’s storied boxing heritage.

Curated by local heavyweight Paul Farber, Director and Co-Founder of Monument Lab and host of NPR/WHYY’s podcast *The Statue*, the show uses the infamous Rocky statue – that bronze underdog forever linked to the PMA’s steps – as its centerpiece. But this isn’t just a nostalgia trip for Sylvester Stallone fans. Spanning over 2,000 years of history with more than 150 works from 50+ artists, *Rising Up* digs deep into the untold tales of Philly’s real-life ring warriors, immigrant communities that fueled the fight game, and the ongoing battles over who gets remembered in public spaces.

“Philadelphia has produced some of boxing’s greatest legends, from Joe Frazier’s epic clashes with Muhammad Ali to Bernard Hopkins’ late-career dominance,” Farber told Boxing Insider. “The Rocky statue draws millions each year, but *Rising Up* reframes it to highlight the city’s authentic boxing narrative – the sweat, struggles, and triumphs of fighters from neighborhoods like Kensington and South Philly. It’s about how monuments like this one shape our identity, especially in a sport built on resilience.”

The exhibition packs a punch with a diverse lineup: monumental sculptures, paintings, video installations, film clips from the *Rocky* series, photographs, prints, drawings, new commissions, and interactive elements. Standout artists include street art pioneer Keith Haring, contemporary provocateurs like Rashid Johnson and Kara Walker, pop culture maestro Andy Warhol, and even creators from Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Restorative Justice Program. Expect ephemera that nods to Philly’s immigrant boxing clubs and the cultural myths that turned a fictional fighter into a global symbol.

Louis Marchesano, PMA’s Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs and Conservation, emphasized the statue’s draw for sports enthusiasts: “It attracts nearly as many visitors as the Statue of Liberty, many of whom are boxing fans recreating that iconic run up the steps. This show puts Rocky in context with Philly’s civic soul, sparking conversations about power and representation in public art.”

An accompanying book, edited by Farber, features insights from Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champ Malcolm Jenkins (who knows a thing or two about Philly grit), and film critic Carrie Rickey. After five years of research and two in development, the project lands perfectly timed for the 50th anniversary of *Rocky*’s 1976 premiere – an Academy Award winner that forever tied boxing to the underdog ethos.

With Philadelphia hosting World Cup soccer matches and the U.S. Semiquincentennial (America’s 250th birthday bash), *Rising Up* will launch with a pay-what-you-wish weekend and community events aimed at engaging local boxing gyms, historians, and fans. Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, a vocal supporter, called it “a testament to Philly’s passion for arts, culture, and sports,” especially as the city reflects on its monuments amid national debates.

For boxing purists, this exhibition is a must-see reminder of how pop culture elevates the sweet science. From Frazier’s Broad Street Gym legacy to modern-day prospects, *Rising Up* challenges viewers to think about who deserves a pedestal – in the ring and beyond.

The show runs in the Dorrance Galleries starting April 2026. Tickets and details at philamuseum.org. Sponsored by the Annenberg Foundation Fund for Major Exhibitions, The Robert Montgomery Scott Endowment, and more.