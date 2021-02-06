Paige VanZant Loses Via Wide Decision In Bare Knuckle Boxing Debut

By: Hans Themistode

After receiving her walking papers from the UFC, Paige VanZant made the move from the Octagon to the Bare Knuckle Boxing ring. Welcoming her to her first fight in a new world was former boxer, Britain Hart. While her boxing career may have been a choppy one, finishing up with a 4-4-3 record, she proved that she had more than enough to deal with VanZant.

Things started off a bit rough for the former UFC star, Hart wanted nothing to do with boxing on the outside and immediately turned things into a messy fight. VanZant had a difficult time adjusting to the clinch work of Hart and simply tried to push her opponent away while Hart let her hands go.

The following round was much of the same as Hart pushed the pace and kept VanZant on her heels. With the first two rounds safely tucked away, VanZant attempted to turn up her aggression but simply found the shots of Hart ubiquitous.

With the final round of VanZant’s new career venture not going as she planned, she did everything that she could to salvage the night. While most would agree that she did more than enough to pocket the round, she fell woefully short as Hart picked up the unanimous decision victory.