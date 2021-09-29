Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Pacquiao’s Exit Officially Ends An Era

Posted on 09/29/2021

By: Sean Crose

Frankly, it lasted longer than anyone probably could have imagined. It seems like ages ago that Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather finally answered the bell and battled a full twelve rounds (Mayweather, for those who don’t know, was awarded the decision win). That was supposed to be the high point, the climax of an entire age of boxing dominated by the two men. Mayweather, however, went on to fight UFC star Conor McGregor just a few years later in a bout that was nearly as big as the bank breaking 2015 affair with Pacquiao. And Pacquiao – well, he actually kept going until he beat a much younger man who was supposed to be one of the heirs to the throne he and Mayweather held.

Although he had one more fight after surprising a whole lot of people by besting Keith Thurman in 2019, Pacquiao can rest assured that he’ll be seen as one boxing’s elites for as long as people show interest in the sport. Pacquiao’s final loss – at the gloved fists of Yordenis Ugas this past summer – was also his final match. For the fighter known as PacMan announced Wednesday that he was moving on to greener pastures, namely the upcoming Filipino Presidential election. Fans will of course wish the man the best with whatever he does. His exit, though, symbolizes the end of an era. With Mayweather engaging in lucrative exhibition bouts, and Pacquiao looking to lead his nation, boxing can finally say farewell to two of the best in the game, and the period that defined him.

To be sure, the Mayweather-Pacqiuao era was frustrating. Fights, major fights, took forever to be made, if they were made at all. It was also an era where a new breed of fan appreciated the wheelings and dealings of money-first boxers than they did boxing itself. It’s something the sport deals with to this day, though fighters like Canelo Alvarez, and Anthony Joshua are hopefully signaling a desire among other fighters to buck the trend.

With all that being said, it’s impossible to deny the greatness of both Pacquiao and Mayweather in the ring. Both men were absolute masters, all time greats, and those who watched them fight were fortunate to do so. And, lets face it – Pacquiao in particular has been a hard man not to like. No one is perfect, but Pacquiao has always proven to be a true warrior – and a gentleman.

The guy will be missed.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mike Tyson: "Evander F*cked Up The Money, We Gotta Do It With Lennox [Lewis] Now"
September 28th
Ryan Garcia: "Andre Ward Can’t Fight For [Caleb] Plant"
September 24th
You're Looking At The Best Heavyweight In The World
September 27th
Caleb Plant As Confident As Ever Heading Into Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "I Know I'm Gonna Win This Fight"
September 27th
Shawn Porter: "More Than Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford Is The Most Versatile Fighter In The World"
September 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend