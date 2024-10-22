Oleksandr Usyk’s Greatest Challenge: Himself

By: Sean Crose

It was pretty much a given that the heavyweight division now belonged to men between 6.5 and 7 feet tall. Lennox Lewis was the first to dominate years ago, then Wladimir Klitschko. Then came the three fighters who were seen as the division’s future: Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. All three of those now former titlists have seen better days. And two have been beaten by a heavyweight who isn’t super sized – the 6.3 Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk is far shorter than the 6.9 inch Fury, who he defeated last year in order to become undisputed heavyweight champion. He’s also considerably shorter than the 6.6 Joshua, who he handily bested in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Sure enough, Usyk also survived a close call against the 6.5 Daniel Dubois last year. Indeed, Usyk may face Dubois again, provided he bests Fury in their rematch this December. No matter what the future holds, one thing is certain: Usyk, who is the same height as George Foreman, has proven that the heavyweight division isn’t necessarily the super-heavyweight division. Traditionally sized heavies can certainly go in there and prove a thing or two to the bigger guys – provided they have the skill, confidence and fortitude to.

Yet, surprising as it may seem that Usyk can topple giants in the ring, what’s perhaps even more surprising is the fact the Ukrainian fighter doesn’t consider men like Fury, Dubois, or Joshua to be his greatest adversaries. Journalist Brin Jonathan Butler presented social media with a fascinating quote from the decorated titlist. “The top three opponents I have faced in 372 fights as a professional and as an amateur?” Usky asked rhetorically. “Easy: Usyk, Usyk, and Usyk. Always myself.” As much as this may have been be an unusual thing to say, perhaps such a response isn’t entirely unexpected coming from someone like the heavyweight titlist.

When you’re sure of yourself, after all, when you’re sure of your own greatness, it only makes sense that you might want to compete with yourself rather than someone who frankly isn’t as good. Not that Usyk is invincible. The fight with Fury was close – and Dubois arguably dropped Usyk with a body shot (though it was officially deemed a low blow). Still, top fighters should – if they’re any good – want to face top competition. And there isn’t anyone higher up on top of the heavyweight ladder right now than Usyk himself.