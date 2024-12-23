Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

oleksandr Usyk disproves the supersized heavyweight theory

Featured 2 Headlines

Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury by Unanimous decision in exciting rematch

Featured 2 Headlines

oleksandr usyk-tyson fury 2 prediction

Featured 2 Headlines

Oleksandr Usyk and tyson fury engage in ten minute staredown

Featured 2 Headlines

Tyson Fury Says he hasn't spoken to his wife "in three months " while preparing for rematch with usyk

Featured 2

oleksandr Usyk disproves the supersized heavyweight theory

Published

By: Sean Crose

On Saturday in Saudi Arabia, WBC, WBA, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk put an end to a theory that was once on the verge of becoming accepted fact: that the heavyweight division was now the exclusive realm of fighters six and half feet tall (6’5 at a minimum) or over. Great heavyweights of the past, like Muhammad Ali and Joe Louis, simply wouldn’t have been able to defeat titans like Wladimir Klitschko, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and others. Or so the argument went. And then along came Usyk.

By besting the 6’9 former titlist Tyson Fury for the second time this past weekend, the 6’3 Usyk proved that traditional sized heavyweights could indeed still rule supreme over the division. It wasn’t all that long ago that the question of heavyweight domination in the post Wladimir Klitschko era had come down to a contest between three people: Fury, Joshua, and the explosively powerful Deontay Wilder. Hard hitting American Wilder was subsequently knocked off the road after three grueling battles with Fury. Then Usyk beat Joshua handily twice. And now he’s beaten Fury twice. So much for the supersized heavyweight theory. It’s now the traditional sized Usyk that rules over the division.

Of course there’s other towering heavyweights out there, but none of them are likely to best Usyk. Even the 6’5 Daniel Dubois, who some argue actually deserved the win when he faced Usyk back in 2018, won’t be at all favored to emerge victorious if the two men meet again, which they may well might. While none of this means that supersized heavyweights will never dominate the division once more, the cloak of inconvincibility has been snatched away. Although it’s obvious big heavies are far more skilled now than they were back in the figurative day (think Jess Willard and Primo Carnera), it’s now clear that height isn’t always a disqualifier for a shorter or midsized heavyweight opponents.

That’s something Usyk has proven with aplomb. And while Usyk is certainly a high caliber fighter at the very least, it’s hard to argue he’s the only mid sized heavy that could best the likes of Joshua and Fury. Both men have proven they can be vulnerable when caught (Fury has even been dropped by a former cruiserweight). Fury also has shown that he’s not quite as potent a fighter when smaller men get in on him.

Not that Fury, Joshua (and Wilder) aren’t excellent fighters. It’s that Usyk has now proven numerous times that talent, and a serious work ethic, has a way of evening things out.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Featured 2

oleksandr usyk-tyson fury 2 prediction

By: Sean Crose I’ll be frank – this is one of the hardest calls I’ve had to make in my ten plus years of...

3 days ago

Uncategorized

Boxing insiDER promotions’ “Holiday Fight Night Three” proves to be a success

By: Sean Crose One of the best things about being a fight fan is being able to look at the up and comers. Indeed,...

5 days ago

Featured 2

Oleksandr Usyk and tyson fury engage in ten minute staredown

By: Sean Crose “I’m going to dish out a whole lot of pain,” Tyson Fury said during the final press conference before his Saturday...

4 days ago

Featured 2

Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury by Unanimous decision in exciting rematch

By: Sean Crose Tyson Fury made his way to the ring in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to the sounds of Christmas music courtesy of...

2 days ago