Daniel Dubois deserves a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

By: Sean Crose

IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois deserves a second chance at WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. While Usyk ended the first bout between the two men in August 2023 in thunderous fashion, that victory has been overshadowed at times by a controversial incident that occurred in the 5th round of that fight. That was when Usyk was brought down by a Dubois shot that was controversially ruled a low blow. The referee then made it clear he wanted Usyk take a good amount of time for himself in order to be fully recovered before returning to the action. Suffice to say, Usyk took over three minutes before resuming the fight.

There are still those who feel that the low blow that landed on Usyk wasn’t really a low blow. On top of that, the referee’s behavior, as well as the generous amount of time it took Usyk to recover, have led to raised eyebrows regarding the fight. Naturally, more people would believe Dubois got a raw deal if Usyk hadn’t gone on to stop the man in the 9th. Had the fight gone to the cards, the mere fact that Dubois had gone to the final bell would give credence to an accusation of unfair treatment. Since Usyk sent his opponent to the canvas in both the 8th and 9th, however, Usyk’s victory became more definitive.

And now many, if not most, fans are disinterested in seeing Usyk battle Dubois again. Usyk defeated Tyson Fury for the second time last weekend, and now appears to be at the zenith of his Hall of Fame caliber career. The overall opinion seems to be that Usyk-Dubois 2 would have a been-there, done-that vibe to it. That perhaps is true, but that doesn’t mean the fight shouldn’t happen.

Besides, Dubois is the IBF heavyweight champion. If Usyk bests him again, he’ll once more be undisputed. While Usyk-Dubois 2 wouldn’t generate the interest Usyk’s fights with Fury and Anthony Joshua did, it would take away any last whiff of unfinished businesses that might still be hovering over Usyk’s reputation…provided, of course, that Usyk wins. And that Dubois bests former titlist Joseph Parker when they meet in February of the coming year. It’s good to keep in mind that Usyk is now closer to thirty than he is to forty years of age. It’s doubtful that he’ll be fighting all that much longer. Should he face Dubois again, he will have truly cleaned out the heavyweight division…unless, of course, he’s bested by Dubois.