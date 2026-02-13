Oleksandr Usyk: The Complete Career of Boxing’s Two-Division Undisputed Champion

On May 18, 2024, Oleksandr Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. The split decision victory over Tyson Fury at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh unified all four major title belts—WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO—for the first time since Lennox Lewis held the distinction briefly in 1999.

Fourteen months later, Usyk did something even more remarkable. He knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion—the first man to accomplish that feat since Muhammad Ali. His record stands at 24-0 with 15 knockouts. He has beaten every significant heavyweight of his era—Fury twice, Anthony Joshua twice, Dubois twice—and remains undefeated across two weight classes.

But the numbers only tell part of the story. Usyk’s career is a testament to technical mastery overcoming physical limitations, to a former cruiserweight dominating giants, and to a Ukrainian fighter who became a symbol of resilience for a nation at war.

Crimean Beginnings: Simferopol to Soccer

Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk was born on January 17, 1987, in Simferopol, the second-largest city on the Crimean Peninsula, then part of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. His father, Oleksandr Anatoliyovych, was a former Soviet Army soldier. His mother, Nadezhda Petrovna, worked in construction. According to Radio Free Europe, the family relocated to the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine in 1992 to ride out the economic crisis following the Soviet collapse.

When Usyk was in second grade, he contracted pneumonia and became critically ill. “Doctors warned his parents that he might not survive,” Britannica reports, “and advised that, if he pulled through, he should take up a sport to strengthen his immune system.” He spent nearly a year in and out of the hospital before making a full recovery.

Once healthy, Usyk turned to soccer—the only organized sport available in his hometown. He trained at the SC Tavriya Simferopol football academy and dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. That dream ended in 2002 when his family returned to Simferopol and 15-year-old Usyk walked into a local boxing gym. The sport’s individual nature and discipline captivated him immediately.

The Amateur Years: 335 Wins

Usyk’s amateur career produced a record of 335 wins and only 15 losses—one of the most dominant amateur ledgers in modern boxing history. He climbed through the international ranks with methodical precision:

2006 European Championships: Bronze medal at middleweight (first major international medal)

Bronze medal at middleweight (first major international medal) 2008 European Championships: Gold medal at light heavyweight, defeating opponents from Russia, Montenegro, Turkey, and Latvia

Gold medal at light heavyweight, defeating opponents from Russia, Montenegro, Turkey, and Latvia 2008 Beijing Olympics: Lost to Italy’s Clemente Russo in the heavyweight quarterfinals

Lost to Italy’s Clemente Russo in the heavyweight quarterfinals 2009 World Championships: Bronze medal at heavyweight in Milan

Bronze medal at heavyweight in Milan 2011 World Championships: Gold medal at heavyweight in Baku, defeating future light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in the semifinals

Gold medal at heavyweight in Baku, defeating future light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in the semifinals 2012 London Olympics: Gold medal at heavyweight

The 2012 Olympic final was a rematch with Clemente Russo—the man who had beaten Usyk in Beijing four years earlier. This time, Usyk dominated, winning 14-11 on the judges’ scorecards according to EssentiallySports. The gold medal came at ExCeL London, just one day before fellow future heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua won super heavyweight gold.

The victory carried profound personal significance. According to Radio Free Europe, Usyk’s father called him after the Olympic final to tell him he loved him—a moment the boxer still holds onto. The elder Usyk died just two days later.

Turning Professional: K2 Promotions

Usyk turned professional in November 2013 at age 26, signing with K2 Promotions, the company run by former heavyweight champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko. He debuted at cruiserweight—the 200-pound division—rather than heavyweight, a strategic choice that would define the first phase of his professional career.

The decision made sense. Usyk’s natural weight hovered around 200 pounds, and the cruiserweight division offered a clearer path to world titles. Under trainers James Ali Bashir and Sergey Vatamanyuk, Usyk won his first nine professional fights by knockout. His speed, footwork, and ring intelligence—honed over 335 amateur victories—translated seamlessly to the professional ranks.

Before fully committing to professional boxing, Usyk competed in the 2012-13 World Series of Boxing as part of Ukraine Otamans. According to Sports Illustrated, he won all six of his WSB bouts, including victories over future professional contenders Junior Fa and Joe Joyce.

Cruiserweight Champion: The WBO Title

WBO Cruiserweight Championship – September 17, 2016

Krzysztof Głowacki (UD 12) – Gdańsk, Poland

Usyk traveled to Poland to challenge Krzysztof Głowacki for the WBO cruiserweight title in his tenth professional fight. It was a bold move—Głowacki was undefeated, fighting at home, and had just knocked out Marco Huck in a brutal title-winning performance.

According to BoxRec, Usyk won by unanimous decision in a tactical masterclass, outboxing the aggressive Pole over 12 rounds. At 29, he was a world champion—and he had done it in the fewest fights ever at cruiserweight.

Usyk defended the WBO title three times: against South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu (TKO 9), American Michael Hunter (UD 12), and Germany’s Marco Huck (TKO 10). Each victory showcased different aspects of his skill set—his ability to finish hurt opponents, his poise over 12 rounds, and his devastating body work.

The World Boxing Super Series: Undisputed at Cruiserweight

In 2017, Usyk entered the inaugural World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight tournament—a bracket-style competition featuring the division’s best fighters competing for all four major titles. His path to unification required three victories against three champions.

Quarterfinal – September 9, 2017

Marco Huck (TKO 10) – Berlin, Germany

Usyk traveled to Germany to face Marco Huck, the former longtime WBO champion. He dominated from the opening bell, breaking Huck down with body shots and accurate combinations. The stoppage came in the tenth round.

Semifinal – January 27, 2018

Mairis Briedis (MD 12) – Riga, Latvia

The semifinal against WBC champion Mairis Briedis was Usyk’s toughest test. The Latvian crowd was hostile, and Briedis was dangerous. According to Boxing News, Usyk won by majority decision—a close fight that showcased his ability to adapt against different styles. He added the WBC belt to his WBO title.

Final – July 21, 2018

Murat Gassiev (UD 12) – Moscow, Russia

The tournament final pitted Usyk against IBF and WBA champion Murat Gassiev in Moscow. Gassiev was undefeated with devastating knockout power—he had stopped every opponent he’d faced. The Russian crowd expected a coronation.

Usyk delivered a boxing clinic. According to CompuBox statistics, Usyk landed 252 of 939 punches (27%), compared to Gassiev’s 91 of 313 (29%). The unanimous decision—120-108, 119-109, 119-109—wasn’t remotely close.

Usyk had become the first and only four-belt undisputed cruiserweight champion in boxing history. Muhammad Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, presented him with the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Cruiserweight Defense – November 10, 2018

Tony Bellew (KO 8) – Manchester, England

Usyk made one defense of his undisputed cruiserweight titles against Tony Bellew at Manchester Arena. The British fan favorite had called out Usyk repeatedly, and the fight drew massive interest in the UK.

“He mentally exhausted me in our fight by constantly having his front foot close to mine,” Bellew later explained. “That doesn’t sound much. But it’s mental pressure that he puts on you, not physical.”

Usyk stopped Bellew in the eighth round with a devastating left hand, cementing his dominance of the division.

Moving to Heavyweight: The Joshua Shock

After conquering cruiserweight, Usyk vacated his titles and moved up to heavyweight in 2019—following the path of Evander Holyfield and David Haye before him. The question was whether a natural 200-pounder could compete against the giants of the heavyweight division.

Usyk’s heavyweight debut came against Chazz Witherspoon in October 2019. When Witherspoon retired on his stool after seven rounds, Usyk had passed his first test. A unanimous decision over Derek Chisora in October 2020 confirmed his viability at the weight.

Then came the fight that changed everything.

WBA/IBF/WBO Heavyweight Championship – September 25, 2021

Anthony Joshua (UD 12) – London, England

Anthony Joshua was the unified heavyweight champion, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist (like Usyk), and a massive betting favorite. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium fight drew 66,267 fans—a stadium record—almost all of them supporting the British champion.

It didn’t matter. According to ESPN, “Usyk’s footwork kept him out of trouble while his accurate jab and quick combinations piled on the points.” He won 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 on the judges’ scorecards.

“The fight went exactly as I expected it to go,” Usyk told reporters through a translator. “There were a couple of moments when Anthony pushed me hard but nothing special.”

The victory made Usyk only the third boxer in history—after Evander Holyfield and David Haye—to win world titles at both cruiserweight and heavyweight. Joshua’s right eye was nearly swollen shut by the ninth round. The final round saw Usyk unload a furious attack that had Joshua staggering against the ropes.

Bleacher Report declared it “the performance of a lifetime.”

War in Ukraine

The Joshua rematch was scheduled for early 2022 in the UK. Then, on February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Usyk was in the United Kingdom when his wife texted him the news. According to Radio Free Europe, “The boxer immediately flew to Poland, then drove to Kyiv where he joined a territorial defense battalion.” In a CNN interview on March 2, Usyk confirmed he had taken up arms to defend his country.

“I really don’t know when I’m going to be stepping back in the ring,” Usyk told CNN. “My country and my honour are more important to me than a championship belt.”

In late March, wounded Ukrainian soldiers convinced Usyk to return to boxing. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko—himself a former heavyweight champion—and his brother Wladimir supported the decision. If Usyk couldn’t fight on the front lines, he could fight for Ukrainian morale in the ring.

The Joshua Rematch: Rage on the Red Sea

WBA/IBF/WBO Heavyweight Title Defense – August 20, 2022

Anthony Joshua (SD 12) – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The rematch took place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund put up a reported $77 million purse for the fighters to split.

Joshua improved significantly from the first fight, showing more aggression and landing harder body shots. But Usyk retained his titles by split decision: 116-112 and 115-113 for Usyk, 115-113 for Joshua. According to fight statistics, Joshua landed 37 body punches compared to just 15 in their first fight—but it wasn’t enough.

With the vacant Ring magazine title also on the line, Usyk was now the linear heavyweight champion as well. He had beaten Joshua twice, and the path to undisputed status led to one man: Tyson Fury.

Undisputed at Last: Usyk vs. Fury I

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship – May 18, 2024

Tyson Fury (SD 12) – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The first undisputed heavyweight championship fight since Evander Holyfield vs. Lennox Lewis in 1999 finally materialized at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Fury (34-0-1) was the WBC champion, standing 6-foot-9 with an 85-inch reach. Usyk (21-0) was giving up 6 inches in height, 7 inches in reach, and 30 pounds on fight night.

The size difference was stark, but Al Arabiya reported that Usyk landed 41 percent of his 407 punches, while Fury landed just 31.7 percent of his 496 punches.

The defining moment came in the ninth round. Usyk dropped Fury with a precise combination, sending the previously unbeaten Briton stumbling. According to Al Jazeera, Fury was “swaying like a noodle-legged toddler upon rising” and was fortunate to survive the round.

The judges scored it 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury, 114-113 Usyk—a split decision. Oleksandr Usyk was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“It’s a great time. It’s a great day,” Usyk said afterward. “I’m not boxing for the belt now, I’m boxing for everyone who is defending our country, and in memory of those warriors who are no longer with us.”

The Rematch: December 2024

Undisputed Heavyweight Title Defense – December 21, 2024

Tyson Fury (UD 12) – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Fury triggered his rematch clause immediately after the first fight, claiming he had won. The second meeting took place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on December 21, 2024.

This time, there was no controversy. According to Al Jazeera, Usyk won by unanimous decision—116-112 on all three scorecards. It was the final fight of Fury’s professional boxing career.

Usyk had now beaten Fury twice, handed him his only two professional losses, and cemented his status as the best heavyweight of his era.

Two-Time Undisputed: The Dubois Knockout

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship – July 19, 2025

Daniel Dubois (KO 5) – London, England

Usyk’s reign was briefly interrupted when Daniel Dubois won the IBF title after the sanctioning body stripped Usyk over a mandatory dispute. This set up a unification bout at Wembley Stadium in London—Dubois’s home turf, in front of 90,000 fans.

According to ESPN, Usyk “provided more convincing evidence why he should be considered the best heavyweight since Lennox Lewis.” He dropped Dubois twice in the fifth round—first with a right hand, then with a devastating left hook that left the Briton crumpled on the canvas.

The victory made Usyk:

A two-time undisputed heavyweight champion—the first since Muhammad Ali

A three-time undisputed world champion (cruiserweight once, heavyweight twice)

The only boxer in history to hold all four major titles at both cruiserweight and heavyweight

The Boxing Writers Association of America named him Fighter of the Year for both 2018 and 2024.

The Complete Record

Division Title Year Key Opponent Cruiserweight (200) WBO 2016 Krzysztof Głowacki Cruiserweight (200) Undisputed (WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO) 2018 Murat Gassiev Heavyweight (200+) Unified (WBA/IBF/WBO) 2021 Anthony Joshua Heavyweight (200+) Undisputed (WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO) 2024 Tyson Fury Heavyweight (200+) Two-Time Undisputed 2025 Daniel Dubois

Final Record: 24-0 (15 KOs)

Amateur Record: 335-15

Beyond Boxing

Usyk’s achievements extend beyond the ring. According to Britannica, he graduated from Lviv State University of Physical Culture, completed a master’s degree in psychology, and in 2025 received a Ph.D. in Law from Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs. His doctoral thesis topic was “Administrative and legal support of international cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports.”

In 2023, Usyk signed a one-year professional contract with Ukrainian Premier League team FC Polissya Zhytomyr—a return to the sport he loved as a child. He has also appeared in several films, including The Smashing Machine alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Sportico ranked Usyk at No. 7 among the highest-paid athletes of 2024, with an estimated income of $122 million—a figure that includes his guaranteed purse for the Fury fights.

Legacy: What Usyk Has Achieved

Oleksandr Usyk’s career stands as one of the most accomplished in modern boxing history. He is the only fighter ever to become undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight. He has beaten every significant opponent placed in front of him—Fury twice, Joshua twice, Dubois twice, Briedis, Gassiev, Bellew. He has never been knocked down as a professional.

More than that, Usyk proved that boxing is still a sport where skill can overcome size, where intelligence can defeat brute force, and where a fighter from Crimea can become the heavyweight champion of the world.

“I’m not boxing for the belt now,” Usyk said after becoming undisputed champion. “I’m boxing for everyone who is defending our country.”

24-0. Two-division undisputed. The best heavyweight of his generation.

Further Reading and Resources