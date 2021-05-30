Nonito Donaire Becomes A Legend, Knocks Out Nordine Oubaali, Wins WBC Bantamweight Title

By: Sean Crose

Former pound for pound ranked fighter Nonito Donaire hoped to keep defying the naysayers by giving another solid performance as he faced WBC Bantamweight champ Nordine Oubaali in a scheduled 12 rounder Saturday night at Cason, California’s Dignity Health Sport’s Park. Although the 40-6 Donaire was the more well known fighter, it was the 17-0 Oubaali who entered the ring with the belt. What’s more, France’s Oubaali had a lot to lose and everything to gain against the famous 38 year old Donaire, who was enjoying a career resurgence.

Oubaali came out with speed and aggression in the first. Donaire landed firmly and accurately in the second. Donaire continued to land well in the third, as the fight took on a blistering pace. Then, in the final minute of the round, Donaire sent his man to the mat. Oubaali gamely got back to his feet, but Donaire dropped his man again at the bell. Oubaali got up, and referee Jack Reiss let him continue, but the defending champion was clearly dazed. Crushing blows sent Oubaali down in the fourth – and Reiss decided enough was enough, stopping the fight and making Donaire a champion once more.