New York Boxing Notebook Shakur – Teofimo Bringing Fire

New York remains a hotbed for boxing as we kick off 2026, with major events locked in at iconic venues, local promotions building momentum, and fighters fighting all over the region.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson: Massive Turki-Backed Clash at MSG

“His Excellency” Turki Alalshikh has delivered a blockbuster for New York: Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO and Ring junior welterweight titles against Shakur Stevenson on January 31 at Madison Square Garden. Promoted collaboratively by Top Rank and Matchroom as “The Ring 6,” this unification showdown is expected to fill the big room and define the 140-pound division in 2026.

The undercard is loaded with high-level action and strong New York representation. Brooklyn’s undefeated sensation Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington takes on Carlos Castro for the vacant WBC World Featherweight title. Fighting in front of his home crowd at the Garden, Shu Shu has a chance to become a world champion and cement his status as one of New York’s brightest stars. New York fan favorite Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller returns in a heavyweight clash against Kingsley Ibeh. Miller’s larger-than-life personality and heavy hands always guarantee fireworks at the Garden.

Second Annual Ring Magazine Awards

The Ring Magazine will host its second annual Ring Awards gala on Friday, January 30 in New York City—the night before the Teofimo-Shakur unification at Madison Square Garden. The event will honor the standout performers, fights, and moments of 2025 across multiple categories.

Ring Masters Championships Heating Up

The 2026 Ring Masters Championships—“Road to the Garden”—is officially underway, with the full schedule announced by USA Boxing Metro. The premier amateur tournament that serves as NY’s Golden Gloves Qualifiers begins preliminaries across NYC gyms in late January, building toward finals at Madison Square Garden and Nationals. Boxing Insider continues its proud support as a sponsor, helping showcase the next generation of New York fighters.

Barclays Center: Recent Action and the PBC Void

Barclays Center hosted a card on January 10, headlined by Subriel Matias vs. Dalton Smith in a world title clash that delivered a major upset. While the arena remains busy with basketball and concerts, boxing fans still miss the glory days of back-to-back Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) events that regularly packed the place. Staten Island’s Arjan Iseni brought local flavor to the card, and the GOAT Amanda Serrano was ringside taking in the action.

Rumors of a Big Women’s Card at MSG

Whispers continue about another major all-women’s boxing event potentially heading to Madison Square Garden later in 2026. The success of last year’s historic shows has raised the bar, and New York crowds are hungry for more.

Ring 8 New York State Boxing Hall of Fame – Class of 2026

Ring 8 has announced members of its 2026 induction class for the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame, including former super welterweight world champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon, former WBA junior middleweight titlist Yuri Foreman, legendary referee Joe Cortez (“Fair but Firm”), and highly respected judge Steve Weisfeld. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at the traditional venue, Russo’s on the Bay in Howard Beach, Queens.

Ring 8 Honors Andy Dominguez as 2025 New York State Fighter of the Year

Ring 8 recently named Andy Dominguez the 2025 New York State Fighter of the Year for his heroic performance against Byron Rojas on July 26 in Atlantic City, where he battled for the WBC Silver 108-pound championship. Boxing Insider promoter Larry Goldberg introduced Dominguez at the Ring 8 presentation, highlighting the heart, skill, and determination he showed in one of the most memorable New York-connected fights of the year.

Additional Notes & Looking Ahead

Boxing Insider’s first confirmed 2026 pro card is March 7 at Tropicana Atlantic City—a short drive from NYC and a proven spot for rising pros. Three New York City fighters are locked in:

Jacob Solis – The sharp Brooklyn lightweight continues to impress with his slick movement and maturing power. Coming off a string of dominant performances on Boxing Insider cards, Solis is building a loyal following and looks poised for a breakout year in 2026.

Josh Popper – The founder of Breadwinners Boxing and a hard-hitting heavyweight who brings excitement every time he steps through the ropes. Known for his relentless pressure and fan-friendly style, Popper has quickly become a must-watch New York attraction.

Jahanzeb Rizwan makes his Atlantic City debut. The Bronx-based 2023 Ringmasters Champion and Pakistani Olympic qualifier destroyed his pro debut opponent at Barclays Center in October.

Long Island’s Terell Bostic is scheduled to return to the ring on February 13 against Juan Carlos Pena on Peter Czymbor’s Boston Boxing Promotions card in Fall River, Massachusetts. Bostic’s aggressive style and local support always make for an entertaining night.

Star Boxing has a card on February 28 at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island. Local standouts Jahi Tucker and Peter Latorre are confirmed on the bill, with more names expected to be announced soon.

Final Bell

Boxing Insider Promotions is actively securing 2026 dates for its popular NYC series at Sony Hall in Times Square. The venue has hosted 12 electric cards in recent years and was named “2024 Promoter Of the Year” while delivering intimate, high-energy pro fights in the heart of Times Square!