Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

Netflix is being sued for faulty Mike tyson-jake paul live stream

Featured 2 Headlines

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight brings in massive viewership numers. What's it all mean?

Featured 2 Headlines

Justin Figueroa, Avious Griffin, and Dominique Crowder all notch wins within the distance In Atlantic City

Featured 2 Headlines

Boxing Insider Promtions' Card: Donte Layne demolishes Shaquille Cameron; Bruce Seldon Jr dominates Julio Mendoza

Featured 2 Headlines

ANd that's that: Jake Paul Cruises past mike tyson

Featured 2

Netflix is being sued for faulty Mike tyson-jake paul live stream

Published

By: Sean Crose

No doubt you have either heard about – or have actually experienced – the faulty live stream Netflix provided for last week’s massive Mike Tyson – Jake Paul novelty bout. The complaints have essentially been twofold – first, that the action on the screen would randomly pause for buffering, and, second, that the stream would simply not allow would-be viewers to see the action. This isn’t the first time live streams have come up short (Floyd Mayweather’s novelty bout with Jake’s brother, Logan comes to mind). Now, however, Netflix faces the loss of a considerable amount of money rather than receiving kudos for hosting such an enormous event.

Per The Hollywood Reporter: “A Florida resident alleges Netflix was ‘woefully ill-prepared’ for the nine-figure global audience that tuned in to the bout. The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages on behalf of subscribers who had trouble watching the fight, brings claims for breach of contract and violations of Florida laws surrounding deceptive trade practices and consumer protection.” Whether or not the lawsuit goes anywhere remains to be seen. It certainly adds to Netflix’ black eye, however. This is rather sad, since Netflix was clearly able to bring in a lot of eyeballs for the event last Friday night in Texas.

The card itself was hit and miss, with many viewers ending up disappointed by Tyson’s lackluster, but totally expected performance. The truth was that the 58 year old boxing legend no longer had what it took to best the likes of Paul, a man around thirty years Tyson’s junior. Those hoping for the Tyson of old were set up for a disappointing evening. On the other hand, the undercard was excellent, presenting the kinds of fights that could well bring in new fans. Katie Taylor’s second battle with Amanda Serrano, for instance, was literally an instant classic that sometimes was actually reminiscent of the legendary Hagler-Hearns war.

Yet it wasn’t the fights themselves that brought about Netflix being sued. “Netflix customers experienced massive streaming issues,” The Hollywood Reporter quotes the complaint as stating, “and should have known better because it’s happened before.” The Dallas ABC affiliate, WFAA is reporting the lawsuit will be for fifty million dollars, no small sum. Perhaps one positive element to the story is the likelihood that Netflix wouldn’t have been sued had there not been so many people trying to tune in to watch the Tyson-Paul. Tyson may not be the fighter he once was, but he clearly still possesses first rate drawing power.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Featured 2

War of attrition: Marios Barrios fights Abel Ramos to a split draw in welterweight thriller.

By: Sean Crose WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios made the first defense of his title Friday night against Abel Ramos on the Mike Tyson-Jake...

5 days ago

Featured 2

Justin Figueroa, Avious Griffin, and Dominique Crowder all notch wins within the distance In Atlantic City

By: Sean Crose The 15-0 Avious Griffin took on the 12-2-1 Adrian Gutierrez in a scheduled welterweight 8 rounder Saturday night in Atlantic City....

4 days ago

Featured 2

ANd that’s that: Jake Paul Cruises past mike tyson

By: Sean Crose After almost 20 years removed from the ring, the one and only Mike Tyson slipped between the ropes at AT&T Stadium...

5 days ago

Featured 2

Boxing Insider Promtions’ Card: Donte Layne demolishes Shaquille Cameron; Bruce Seldon Jr dominates Julio Mendoza

By: Sean Crose The Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City hosted a Boxing Insider Promotions card Saturday featuring undefeated junior middleweight Justin Figueroa. First,...

4 days ago