“He’s got no technique.” gervonta “tank” davis weighs in on potential foe shakur stevenson

It’s one of those fights fans want to see immediately – but the powers that be may will marinate it indefinitely. That’s too bad, because Gervonta “Tank” Davis versus Shakur Stevenson for lightweight supremacy is a fight worth salivating over. Why? Simply because the bout, should it go down in the relatively near future, would feature something fans love: the best fighting the best. At 30-0 Davis is one of boxing’s biggest draws thanks to his speed, power and undefeated record. At 22-0 Stevenson may not be the draw Davis is, yet he remains one of the most respected fighters in the game.

Don’t expect Davis, however, to be impressed by the prospect of facing Stevenson in the ring. “Do you think that’s going to be your hardest fight?” Davis was recently asked by the Cigar Talk Show. “Hell no,” Davis immediately responded. Davis, it seems, feels he’s levels above Stevenson in the ring. “Show me something that he did outrageous?” Davis asked of Stevenson. “His power’s not outrageous. What defense? You never see him slip no punch.” As far as Davis is concerned, Stevenson’s “got no technique and his offense is the same thing.” Well then.

Stevenson, however, doesn’t appear to be particularly moved by Davis’ words. Perhaps he hasn’t heard them. Or perhaps he simply doesn’t care. One thing that’s certain – the New Jersey native was busy discussing Call of Duty Thursday night rather than a possible fight against Davis, or anyone else for that matter. Maybe Stevenson has a good reason to be rather chilled about the whole thing. While major fights are going down across the globe, they are still hard to make here in the U. S. That’s too bad but it sadly is what it is. Hopefully these two will get in the ring sooner rather than later.