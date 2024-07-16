Naoya Inoue to face TJ Doheny In september

By: Sean Crose

Undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue will return to the ring on September 3’d in his native Japan. The 27-0 Inoue was last in the ring back in May, when he stopped Luis Nery in 6. Known as the “Monster,” Inoue has defeated all but 3 of his opponents within the distance. With that being said, TJ Doheny, Inoue’s opponent this September, has no intention of being the 28th victim of Inoue’s ring career. At 37 years of age, besting Inoue, who many feel is the best pound for pound fighter on earth, may be a tall order for the 26-4 Doheny. Boxing, however, is nothing if not the theater of the unexpected.

The undefeated Inoue, who usually – but not always – fights in his native Japan, is a force to be reckoned with. A master of sound footwork, the man is able to fire and land with frightening power and accuracy. Inoue may not be invincible – he was dropped by Luis Nery last spring, after all – but he’s such a force in the ring that it’s literally difficult to favor his opponent. This is certainly the case with Doheny. Indeed, Inoue will enter the ring at Ariake Arena in September the prohibitive favorite.

Ireland’s Doheny likely won’t be blinded by the bright lights focused on Inoue, however. The man has been in world title bouts before. He was once the IBF super bantamweight titlist, after all. Plus, Doheny has had his last three fights in Japan. Furthermore, the ring veteran won all three of those fights within the distance. Don’t expect him to be too rattled fighting Inoue on Inoue’s home turf. Whether or not he’ll be able to withstand Inoue’s thudding shots – especially those body shots of Inoue’s – is another story. Few are able hold strong.

Although Doheny isn’t seen as one of Inoue’s top opponents, it’s always good to watch Inoue in the ring plying his trade. The guy, simply put, is exciting to watch. It’s also nice to see the aging Doheny getting a final chance at glory. Again, strange things happen in the world of boxing. Inoue may be the heavy favorite, but it’s worth remembering that Japan is the nation that saw Buster Douglas defeat Mike Tyson. In the end, when all is said and done, this will likely be a relatively easy win for Inoue in September. Don’t tell that to Doheny, though. There’s no doubt the man is looking for his own Buster Douglas moment.

Images: Top Rank.