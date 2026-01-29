MSG Press Conference Heats Up Ahead of Lopez-Stevenson Clash

NEW YORK, NY, USA: Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson face off during a press conference ahead of the Ring VI card at the weekend, January 29, 2026 Photographed by Cris Esqueda Matchroom Boxing

The atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden was electric at the final press conference for “The Ring 6,” a sold-out DAZN PPV event headlined by Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) defending his Ring Magazine and WBO junior welterweight titles against unbeaten Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) on Saturday, January 31. Stevenson seeks a fourth world title in a fourth weight class in what promises to be a generational showdown.

The undercard is stacked: Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. Jamaine Ortiz (20-2, 10 KOs) in the co-main, WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) vs. Austin “Ammo” Williams (19-1, 13 KOs), Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs) battling Carlos Castro (30-3, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC featherweight crown, heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1, 22 KOs) facing Kingsley “Black Lion” Ibeh (16-2, 14 KOs), and Saudi Arabian trailblazer Ziyad “Zizo” Almaayouf (7-0, 1 KO) against Kevin Castillo (5-2).

Fighters and promoters conveyed excitement, confidence, and respect, with the sold-out MSG crowd and historic venue amplifying the stakes.

Teofimo Lopez

Lopez radiated calm assurance. “Preparation has been very good,” he said, crediting assistant trainer Stacy McKinley and his father for sharpening his skills. “The amount of knowledge that’s been bestowed… has really made an impact. I feel very good, excited, determined.” He declared this the best he’s felt entering a fight, adding, “More importantly, my soul feels great, like a beacon.”



Manager Keith Connolly drew parallels to Lopez’s 2020 upset of Vasiliy Lomachenko: “We’re in the same exact position five, six years ago… He went in and kicked his ass. He’s going to do it again. Shakur is a great fighter, but he’s never faced anyone like Teofimo Lopez.”

Shakur Stevenson

Stevenson kept emotions in check, emphasizing business over personal rivalry. “It’s all business… I’m one hundred percent focused.” On Lopez as a challenge: “We’ll see. He’s a good fighter.”

He highlighted the importance of bringing kids from his New Jersey community to the fight: “It means everything… to give them motivation” by seeing someone from similar circumstances succeed.



James Prince praised Stevenson’s uniqueness: “He’s one of a kind… He has taken aspects from Andre Ward, Roy Jones, yet blended it into his own mix. Now, he’s Shakur Stevenson.”

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller

Miller’s return to MSG after 19 years carried deep emotion. “The last time I fought in this room was 19 years ago… Coming home to fight in front of my fans and family means so much.” Sober and focused—“I don’t party, I don’t smoke or drink, I keep my mind sharp”—he reflected on past setbacks since 2019 but expressed gratitude to promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom for the opportunity. Notably, this will be the first time his children see him fight live.

On opponent Kingsley Ibeh: “Am I afraid of him? Hell no… I’m from Brooklyn… I’m coming to fight.” He promised aggression: “Come Saturday night I’m going to make Kingsley’s head roll… I’m fired up and I’m coming to whoop some ass.”

Other Standout Moments

Keyshawn Davis vowed a finish: “I don’t want to leave this in the judges’ hands… The amazing Keyshawn Davis, he’s back.” Jamaine Ortiz, determined after close losses, said: “I learned a lot, especially to not leave it to the judges… I’m going to show everyone there’s levels to this.”

Carlos Adames was matter-of-fact: “I look forward to doing what I always do.” Challenger Austin Williams brimmed with confidence and artistry: “I’m here to be the most cerebral fighter… I’m ready to give the fans the greatest performance they’ve ever seen.”

Brooklyn’s Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington called the vacant title shot a “dream come true” for Brownsville: “This is my moment… I have to do it.” Carlos Castro countered: “I’m here to take down the best… Bruce Carrington is in my way and he’ll realize there’s levels to this.”

Ziyad “Zizo” Almaayouf, Saudi Arabia’s first professional boxer, spoke of historic pride: “Gotham has Batman… Saudi Arabia has Zizo. Saturday night I’ll make history” as the first Saudi to fight at MSG.

Eddie Hearn celebrated the sold-out event: “This place is special… the whole boxing world will be in New York.” He lauded both main-event fighters for chasing greatness over easier paydays and highlighted personal stories across the card, from Miller’s redemption to Williams’ journey.

The press conference underscored a night of high stakes, hometown pride, and legacy-defining moments, with Lopez-Stevenson poised to deliver a modern classic at the Mecca of Boxing.



