Mike Tyson On Fight Postponement: “This Temporary Inconvenience Will Last Longer Than Roy Jones Jr”

By: Hans Themistode

With roughly one month until their original September 12th fight date, there simply wasn’t enough time to promote a historical contest between former heavyweight titlist Mike Tyson and former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr.

With both Tyson and Jones well past their primes, the buzz surrounding their showdown was still immense. Social media immediately divided into team Jones and team Tyson with each side giving their take on why their man will come out on top. With the anticipation reaching a ridiculous level, everyone involved, including Triller who will showcase the event on pay-per-view, believe that waiting will bring even more eyeballs to the television screen.

“Given the enormous interest, the holiday weekend will make this historic battle an even bigger viewing event,” said Triller in a recent statement. “Marking the first live Pay-Per-View event brought to the world by Triller as the first of the ‘Triller Battles’ series.”

Tyson, for what it’s worth, placed his full backing behind Triller and their decision to postpone his comeback matchup.

“Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,” Tyson said in a statement.

For Tyson, his early career consisted of matchups that were shorter than bathroom breaks. His eye blinking knockouts gave him the moniker “the baddest man on the planet.” Although during the second half of his career he wasn’t nearly as intimidating, Tyson seems to be ready to turn back the clock to his glory days of the 80s.

“This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

While Jones vs Tyson is more than enough to grab the sports world attention, the undercard associated with the event will be a spectacle all in itself.

Calling YouTube star Jake Paul a boxer would seem both farfetched and disrespectful to the sport, but technically with a knockout win in his ring debut against fellow YouTube star Ali Eson Gib earlier this year, Paul is listed as not only a boxer but ranked the 748th best in the Cruiserweight division according to Boxrec. The YouTuber turned professional fighter is set to return to the ring in another peculiar matchup. This time against former NBA player Nate Robinson.

With a lack of actual boxers on the card, former two division world champion Badou Jack has officially jumped onboard to give fans a true boxing show to lead into the main event. The Swedish native is set to take on the unheralded Jake McKernan.

Those who are looking to checkout the event, will have to fork over $50 dollars on November 28th in order to do so.

