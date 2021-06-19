Listen Now:  
Mike Tyson On Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury 3: “I Just Think Tyson Might Have His Number”

Posted on 06/19/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Mike Tyson observed carefully as Deontay Wilder and Tyson faced off a few days ago for the first time in over a year. The two are set to throw hands on July 24th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for the third time.

During their first showdown, which took place in December of 2018, Wilder scored two knockdowns but was forced to settle for a split decision draw. In their February 2020 bout, Fury knocked Wilder down in the third and fifth rounds and forced Wilder’s corner to throw in the towel. For the third installment of their rivalry, Tyson is siding with Fury. It’s no knock against Wilder, as Tyson has the utmost respect for him but when it comes to this particular matchup, Tyson simply believes Fury is more likely to come out on top.

“I just think Tyson might have his number,” said Tyson on his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson Clips.

Since their first showdown, both Wilder and Fury have stood idly on the sidelines. In the case of Wilder, the Alabama native played the waiting game as he sought to legally enforce his mandated rematch with Fury after the British big man attempted to move him to the side. Once arbitrator Daniel Weinstein ruled in Wilder’s favor, however, Fury was forced to put his future plans on hold. The current WBC/Ring magazine titlist attempted to negotiate terms to a two-fight deal with unified champion Anthony Joshua. But, of course, will now face Wilder.

Like Tyson, most of the boxing world feels strongly that Fury will walk away from their showdown victorious. If that does in fact happen, Tyson urges Wilder to keep his head up. With the sort of resume he has compiled over his long career, win or lose, Wilder can walk with his head held high, regardless of the outcome.

“Deontay Wilder has nothing to be sad about, he’s fought great fights.”

