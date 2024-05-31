Mike Tyson-Jake Paul FIght Postponed

By: Sean Crose

“The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed.” So stated Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions in a Friday press release. The reason? Mike Tyson’s reported ulcer flare up, which occurred while the former heavyweight champion was on a plane in flight to Los Angeles last week. “During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks.” With that in mind, the statement makes clear that Tyson will be ready to engage in full training in the near future.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match,” the statement continued. “The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority and well fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.” A new fight date has not been set, but the press release states “the new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.”

Of course, the idea of a Tyson match against Paul isn’t making everyone happy. Boxing is a dangerous sport – and it only gets more dangerous as a fighter ages. Tyson will be closer to sixty than he will be to fifty if and when he and Paul actually throw down in the ring. Paul, on the other hand, is only in his twenties. And while he certainly doesn’t have the illustrious background Tyson does, Paul is not without talent, nor is he without power. In other words, people shouldn’t be surprised if Tyson ends up getting hurt in a fight with Paul (for whatever reason).

With all that being said, people tend to be stuck in their memories sometimes. Therefore, many are expecting the Tyson who bested Michael Spinks to be the Tyson who takes on a young man thirty years younger than he is. That, perhaps, is why the show might go on. People want to see the old Mike Tyson, even though that Mike Tyson is long gone. People also want to see the brash Paul get what they believe he deserves…which is knocked out. We shouldn’t always have to get what we want, however. Again, boxing is a dangerous sport.