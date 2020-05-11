Mike Tyson: “I Feel Unstoppable”

By: Hans Themistode

While most of the world has been spending quarantine on the couch watching television, former Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been hard at work.

“That’s all I’ve been doing, getting into shape,” Tyson said on a #PlayApartTogether live stream on Facebook.

The former Heavyweight titlist recently announced his desire to end his decade and a half retirement in order to return to the ring for an exhibition matchup. At first, it seemed to be nothing more than a great yet harmless idea. But with Tyson releasing a short clip of himself on the boxing mitts, it’s left many of us scratching our heads and muttering under our breath.

Could he?

Referee Lane Mills (C) stops the fight in the third round as Evander Holyfield (R) holds his ear as Mike Tyson (L) watches 28 June 1997 during their WBA heavyweight championship fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Holyfield won by disqualification in the the third round after Tyson bit his ear. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Tyson, 53, was last seen inside of the ring in a losing effort against Kevin McBride in 2005. But that isn’t the lasting image from Tyson and his career. No, the sheer fear that he struck into his opponents coupled with his eye blinking knockouts is what he is remembered for.

Before Tyson revealed his desire to come back, albeit in exhibitions, he told the world that he misses what he used to be.

“I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war,” said Tyson during an episode of Hotboxin with Mike Tyson. “That’s all I ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. Because I was an annihilator. That’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone, it’s empty, I’m nothing.”

Now, just a few months later, Tyson not only feels ready to return back to war, but he feels better than ever.

“I feel unstoppable now. I feel the same again. The gods of war ignited my ego and want me to go to war again. Imagine if I went out there and fought and I could help all these people we talked about.”