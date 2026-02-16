Mike Tyson-Floyd Mayweather Set To Throw Down In April Exhibition

By: Sean Crose

Because apparently too much is never enough, it’s been reported by Ring Magazine that Mike Tyson is likely set to throw down against none other than Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout which will transpire in Africa. The match, should it actually go down, is possibly set for April 25th in the Democratic Republic of Congo. For those historians out there, the Rumble in the Jungle between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman took place in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, though at the time it was known as Zaire.

With that being said, the Rumble in the Jungle was between two great fighters in or near their primes. While there’s no doubt Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are also greats, they are well past their primes. This is especially true of Tyson who now being in his late ’50s could get hurt. Mayweather isn’t known as a power puncher and it’s doubtful he’d want to do damage to Tyson, but no matter, boxing is a dangerous game even when it’s an exhibition.

There’s no doubt this fight would bring in a lot of money and eyeballs though and therefore no doubt the show will likely go on. Boxing media will cover because it’s a boxing story and it’s their job to cover such things. Fans will watch out of curiosity, and this fight is nothing if not that- a curiosity. It’s worth remembering that Mayweather generally fought around the 147 category. whereas Tyson fought at 200 plus. Seem outrageous? It is.

Those who have been following boxing in any form since the 1980s know that Mike Tyson was about as ferocious as they come. Think Jack Dempsey and Sonny Liston on steroids. Viciously fast and exceedingly skilled the hard-hitting Tyson became legendary overnight. Mayweather on the other hand made his reputation as a walking talking skill set. Just trying to hit him was a task enough. Again though, these men were both in their primes a long time ago. Boxing was still a dangerous sport then, but not nearly as dangerous as it is for either man now. That goes for exhibitions as well as for professional contents.