Mike Tyson Featured in Super Bowl Ad Addressing Processed Foods and Health

Mike Tyson appeared in a Super Bowl advertisement promoting a campaign against ultraprocessed foods, marking a notable shift for the former heavyweight champion into public health advocacy.

The 30-second ad, funded by the nonprofit MAHA Center Inc. (Make America Healthy Again) and directed by Brett Ratner, features Tyson discussing his personal experiences with obesity and processed food consumption. He references the death of his sister Denise from a heart attack at age 24, which he attributes to obesity, and describes his own past struggles with weight, reaching over 345 pounds and consuming large quantities of ice cream.

The spot presents statistics on America’s health challenges: more than 40% of teens are overweight or obese, 38% are pre-diabetic, and nearly 79% of children’s calories come from ultraprocessed foods (compared to under 20% in many comparable countries). It contrasts Tyson’s endorsement of whole foods with other Super Bowl advertisements promoting processed products. The central slogans are “Processed Food Kills” and “Eat Real Food,” with Tyson shown eating an apple alongside his son.

The campaign supports policy proposals including reforms to SNAP benefits to favor whole foods over sugary drinks and snacks, improvements to school lunch programs, and changes to military food procurement. It directs viewers to RealFood.gov for guidance on nutrient-dense foods.

Tyson’s involvement aligns with his recent public discussions of health and recovery. After retiring, he faced well-documented weight fluctuations, reaching over 300 pounds at times, before adopting changes that contributed to his leaner condition during exhibition bouts against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 and Jake Paul in 2024. Notably, Tyson has long promoted a vegan diet and even launched a plant-based ice cream brand in early 2025, which presents an interesting contrast with MAHA’s more meat-centered messaging. Nutrition and weight management remain relevant topics in boxing, where fighters routinely navigate strict regimens and long-term health impacts from dietary choices.

The ad has generated discussion online and in media coverage. Supporters, including health advocates and those aligned with MAHA initiatives linked to the Trump administration and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have praised its direct messaging. Critics, including the Consumer Brands Association, whose board includes executives from General Mills, PepsiCo, and Kraft Heinz, have questioned the characterization of processed foods and the ad’s tone. Viewers on YouTube have shared varied responses, ranging from personal stories of dietary changes to debates over the campaign’s approach.

The broader rollout includes digital ads and taxicab displays in more than a dozen major cities across the U.S. and Canada, with hashtags #BiteLikeMike and #ProcessedFoodKills.

Watch the ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICygZXJfMpQ

Sources: MAHA Center Inc. press release, YouTube ad, and related coverage.