MatchRoom Boxing Results: Katie Taylor Ends Rivalry with Delfine Persoon With Unanimous Decision Victory

There may not have been a crowd to give both Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon an applause, but there is no doubt that the fans watching from home gave a standing ovation.

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, undisputed Lightweight Title Contest. 22 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

Taylor (16-0, 6 KOs) got the proverbial monkey off her back this afternoon. When the undisputed lightweight champion met Persoon (44-3, 18 KOs) last year, many were split on who won. This time around, Taylor left no doubt as she was the better boxer on the night.

Persoon, as always, came forward and created chaos for Taylor. To her credit though, she managed to avoid the big shots and land some of her own. It was clear that Taylor was in no mood for a firefight, yet she found herself in one during long stretches of their matchup.

Unlike their first contest however, Taylor dealt with the pressure like the champion that she is and walked away with her undefeated record intact.

The final scores were as followed: 98-93 and two scores of 96-94 all in favor of Taylor.