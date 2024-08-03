Martin Bakole stops Jared anderson  in five

Connect with us

Published

By: Sean Crose

Jared “Big Baby” Anderson and Martin Bakole, two supersized heavyweights, met in a ring in Los Angeles Saturday night to do battle in a scheduled ten rounder. A Bakole combination put Anderson down at the end of the first, a round Anderson had previously been fighting well in. Anderson got up and survived the round, but Bakole’s point had been made. Bakole’s punches could be heard thudding against Anderson in the second. The American would clearly have to find a way to stem the tide if he had any hope of winning.

The third was far more competitive. Anderson was able to throw and land effectively. Indeed, the last minute of the round ended up being something of a war between the two men. Anderson attacked Bakole in the fourth. Bakole’s powerful shots, however, were almost disturbing to see land on Anderson’s head. Indeed, another Bakole flurry put Anderson down again.

Anderson got up once more – and was once more sent to the mat. To his credit, Anderson got up, willing to fight on. The referee let the action continue, but only for a few moments. With Anderson absorbing shots on the ropes, the referee wisely stepped in and stopped the bout.

