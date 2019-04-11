Mano – A – Mano: Canelo Vs Jacobs 4 Part Preview Series to Debut Tonight

The Golden Boy production of Mano-A-Mano: Canelo vs. Jacobs will premiere today, Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch as part of the lead up to Canelo vs. Jacobs. The four-part series will deliver an in-depth look into biggest fight of the year, which will take place Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN. Fans can watch the series by clicking here.

“Golden Boy has always been interested in sharing stories about our fighters,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We aren’t just promoting a fight. We are also telling a story about two great men who will put everything on the line to cement their legacy as fierce warriors. Both men have their own touching stories to tell, and we as a leading media and entertainment brand have the responsibility of sharing them. In that way, we ensure that fans on May 4 understand the magnitude of this event and connect with the fighters on a deeper level.”

Mano-A-Mano is an original production of Golden Boy, where Oscar De La Hoya serves as Executive Producer. The series has evolved from a television show developed for ESPN to a four-part series that is tailor-made for the Facebook Watch platform. The series will have a full story arc covered in four eight-minute chapters that each have their own unique title. Mano-A-Manowill feature exclusive interviews with fighters, trainers and promoters, along with exclusive footage from both fighters’ training camps.

This four-part event will take place every Thursday leading up to Canelo vs. Jacobs at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT on the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

• Episode 1: Adversity streams Thursday, April 11

• Episode 2: Family streams Thursday, April 18

• Episode 3: Legacy streams Thursday, April 25

• Episode 4: Rivalry streams Thursday, May 2

Canelo vs. Jacobs is a 12-round fight for the WBC, WBA, Lineal, Ring Magazine and IBF Middleweight World Titles presented by Golden Boy in association with Matchroom Boxing. Lemieux vs. Ryder is a 12-round super middleweight battle presented by Golden Boy in association with Eye of the Tiger Management and Matchroom Boxing. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Jacobs are on sale now and are priced at $2,505, $1,505, $1,205, $805, $605, $405, $305, not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of 10 per person at the $2,505, $1,505, $1,205, $805, $605, $405, and $305 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.