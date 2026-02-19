Manny Pacquiao To Face Ruslan Provodnikov In Exhibition Bout…Will Anyone Notice?

By: Sean Crose

Manny Pacquiao is going to be facing Ruslan Provodnikov in April. No, you’re not reading an article from 2014. Although there was certainly talk of a meeting between the two fighters around a decade ago, a lot of time has passed since then. Neither Pacquiao nor Provodnikov are in possession of a world title at the moment. What’s more, both men are well beyond their primes. While Pacquiao has recently made a comeback his name isn’t at the tip of everyone’s tongue anymore. It’s curious matchmaking to be sure. Where one may well ask is the demand for this fight?

The bout which will be a 10-round exhibition is scheduled to go down in Las Vegas. “I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight,” Filipino legend Pacquiao said via the BBC.”The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me. I’m coming back to give them a great fight – and I’m ready” The fight will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Vegas .”Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me,” said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao although no longer in his heyday is still beloved by boxing fans. There’s a lot to like after all. Throughout a long career he has provided excitement the likes of which few have ever seen. Fast punching, gutsy, andh explosive the Filipino warrior could fight at angles or face to face. He was no doubt something to behold in the ring. A lot has changed since then of course including the years on the calendar. It will be interesting to see how much goodwill will lead to viewers to this fight, which may well end up on pay-per-view.

As for Provodnikov, he was expected to fight Pacquiao years ago. A stunning loss to the surprisingly skilled and gutsy Chris Algieri however, likely put a stop to that. Although he’s been out of the ring since 2016, there’s simply too much money and a sense of unsettled business for the man not to want to slip between the ropes to face Pacquiao this spring. Hopefully this will be a fun affair, one in which no one will get hurt or worse. Boxing after all is a dangerous sport.. even when it’s an exhibition.