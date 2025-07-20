Manny Pacquiao Fights Mario Barrios To A Draw

By: Sean Crose

After 4 years away from the ring, Manny Pacquiao returned to boxing in a professional capacity Saturday night in Las Vegas. His welterweight title fight against Mario Barrios wasn’t an exhibition, it was a dyed in the wool world championship affair. The question everyone wanted answered walking in, of course, was whether or not there was still something left of the old Pacquiao who once thrilled fans and terrorized opponents.

Pacquiao had an energetic, aggressive and successful first round. The second was close but Pacquiao may well have edged it with better punching. The third was an interesting affair as the fighters went back and forth, each having his moments. Pacquiao complained to the referee of low blows from Barrios. Barrios did good work in the 4th, working the body well.

Barrios continued to look strong in the 5th. Was he on the verge of having the momentum on his side? The sixth saw Barrios continue to use his job effectively. Pacquiao was still in the fight, and he certainly didn’t look bad for 46 years old, but the truth was that Barrios was fighting very well. By the 7th it was obvious that Barrios was on the verge running away with the fight. Pacquiao, however, went on to do rather well for himself in the round.

Barrios had a strong eighth, though Pacquiao dominated the last few moments of the chapter. The ninth saw a motivated Pacquiao fighting impressively. The Filipino legend continued to move in on his man in the tenth. The eleventh round saw Barrios looking sharp again.

The 12th and final round was, like the rest of the fight, a close affair. Barrios landed well while Pacquiao dominated the tempo. The question now was: Did Pacquiao do enough to shock the world? The answer: No…but neither did Barrios

The bout was ruled a majority draw.