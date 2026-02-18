Manny Pacquiao to Face Provodnikov in Exhibition Bout

Former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is scheduled to return to the ring for an exhibition match against Ruslan Provodnikov on April 18, 2026, at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The 10-round welterweight bout, announced on February 17, will not count toward official records but is expected to draw interest from fans given the fighters’ histories.

“I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight,” Pacquiao said in a press release. “The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me. Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight — and I’m ready.”

Pacquiao, 47, a former senator from the Philippines, holds a professional record of 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts. He retired in 2021 after losing to Yordenis Ugas but has participated in exhibitions since, including bouts in South Korea in 2022 and Japan in 2024.

Provodnikov, 42, from Russia, retired in 2016 with a record of 25-5 and 18 knockouts. He held the WBO junior welterweight title from 2013 to 2014 and is known for fights against Timothy Bradley and Mike Alvarado.

The event is co-promoted by Manny Pacquiao Promotions and Industry Banner Promotions.

Pacquiao had sought competitive fights recently, including potential title shots, but shifted to this exhibition format after those plans did not materialize.

Exhibition matches have become more common in boxing, allowing retired fighters to compete without the full risks of professional bouts. The fight is set for 147 pounds, with no official scoring anticipated.

The Thomas & Mack Center, located at 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, has a capacity of over 18,000 and has hosted various combat sports events.

Further details on the undercard or broadcast arrangements have not been released.