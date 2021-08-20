Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Manny Pacquiao: 146, Yordenis Ugas: 147, Title Fight Officially On

Posted on 08/20/2021

By: Hans Themistode

With the biggest fight of his life taking place in approximately 24 hours, Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) made sure he tipped the scales in appropriate shape.

Despite the Cuban-born native getting the call to face Manny Pacquiao on 11 days’ notice due to Errol Spence Jr. being forced to pull out due to injury, the 35-year-old was already in the midst of training camp as he prepared to make an appearance on the card against Fabian Maidana.

The WBA welterweight titleholder removed his shirt in front of a jam-packed Las Vegas, crowd and revealed his ripped physique. He then stepped onto the scales and officially weighed in at 147 pounds.

Following his weigh-in, the crowd erupted as Pacquiao made his way to the stage. The former eight-division world champion flexed as he removed his shirt. Like always, Pacquiao had little to no trouble with his weight as he checked in at 146 pounds.

With both men making weight, the pair will now battle it out at the T-Mobile Arena in what many believe could be Pacquiao’s last fight. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer is rumored to be eyeing a presidential run in his homeland of the Philippines, where he currently holds a political seat as a senator.

While Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) was hoping to share the ring with Spence Jr., the unified welterweight champion was deemed unfit to face Pacquiao due to a torn/detached retina in his left eye. Regardless of his disappointment, Pacquiao was immediately motivated to face Ugas.

After snagging the WBA 147 pound title from Keith Thurman in July of 2019, Pacquiao remained inactive for a protracted amount of time. Due to his failure to defend his title in over two years, Pacquiao was stripped of his championship status and Ugas, who held the WBA “Regular” championship, was then elevated to full titleholder.

All along, once given the news that Spence Jr. would be unable to compete, Pacquiao saw this as an opportunity to clear up the mess created by the WBA sanctioning body.

“I didn’t like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring,” said Pacquiao. “We’ll settle it in the ring.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Calvin Ford Sends Message To Keith Thurman Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Rumors: "You’ve Been Beat, So You Know How To Be Beat"
August 14th
Manny Pacquiao On John Riel Casimero Vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux: "It Was Like Manny Pacquiao Vs. Floyd Mayweather"
August 16th
Bernard Hopkins Expecting An Easy Nights Work For Manny Pacquiao Against Yordenis Ugas: "Pacquiao Gets A Knockout"
August 13th
Terence Crawford: "I Never Heard Somebody Say He’s On The Wrong Side Of The Street Until It Came To Terence Crawford"
August 12th
DeJuan Blake, Cousin And Cornerman Of Floyd Mayweather, Believes He Didn't Want To "Hurt" Logan Paul
August 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend