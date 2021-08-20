Manny Pacquiao: 146, Yordenis Ugas: 147, Title Fight Officially On

By: Hans Themistode

With the biggest fight of his life taking place in approximately 24 hours, Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) made sure he tipped the scales in appropriate shape.

Despite the Cuban-born native getting the call to face Manny Pacquiao on 11 days’ notice due to Errol Spence Jr. being forced to pull out due to injury, the 35-year-old was already in the midst of training camp as he prepared to make an appearance on the card against Fabian Maidana.

The WBA welterweight titleholder removed his shirt in front of a jam-packed Las Vegas, crowd and revealed his ripped physique. He then stepped onto the scales and officially weighed in at 147 pounds.

Following his weigh-in, the crowd erupted as Pacquiao made his way to the stage. The former eight-division world champion flexed as he removed his shirt. Like always, Pacquiao had little to no trouble with his weight as he checked in at 146 pounds.

With both men making weight, the pair will now battle it out at the T-Mobile Arena in what many believe could be Pacquiao’s last fight. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer is rumored to be eyeing a presidential run in his homeland of the Philippines, where he currently holds a political seat as a senator.

While Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) was hoping to share the ring with Spence Jr., the unified welterweight champion was deemed unfit to face Pacquiao due to a torn/detached retina in his left eye. Regardless of his disappointment, Pacquiao was immediately motivated to face Ugas.

After snagging the WBA 147 pound title from Keith Thurman in July of 2019, Pacquiao remained inactive for a protracted amount of time. Due to his failure to defend his title in over two years, Pacquiao was stripped of his championship status and Ugas, who held the WBA “Regular” championship, was then elevated to full titleholder.

All along, once given the news that Spence Jr. would be unable to compete, Pacquiao saw this as an opportunity to clear up the mess created by the WBA sanctioning body.

“I didn’t like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring,” said Pacquiao. “We’ll settle it in the ring.”