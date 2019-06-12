Krzysztof Glowacki the New WBO Cruiserweight Champion

By: Shane Willoughby

Ahead of his bout with Mairis Briedis this Saturday, Krzysztof Glowacki has now been awarded the WBO Cruiserweight belt, after Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt.

Glowacki beat Maxim Vlasov last November by unanimous decision to become the WBO interim champion but with Usyk moving to heavyweight, he has now been elevated and is now a two time world champion at the division.

The Polish fighter held the WBO title for a year before losing it to Usyk in 2016. Since then he has picked up some impressive wins including a convincing win against Vlasov.

With the Glowacki now a champion again it makes his fight with Mairis Briedis even more interesting. The WBO and WBC belt are both on the line not to mention a place in the final of the World boxing Super Series for the Muhumad Ali trophy.

The now WBO champion will be looking to keep hold of the belt longer than he did before. However, Briedis is by far one of his toughest tests and in front of his home crowd in Latvia he will have extra motivation.

Either way, Glowacki has already made history becoming the only Cruiserweight champion from Poland. But with a win, other Briedis he can return to Poland as a unified champion and a national hero.