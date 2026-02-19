KINEX Boxer Brings Interactive Boxing Competition to Venues Worldwide

A new interactive boxing machine is making its way into entertainment venues, casinos, sports bars, and gyms across the country, offering fans a chance to test their punching power against competitors around the world.

The KINEX Boxer is a cloud-connected arcade machine that measures the strength and speed of a user’s punch through precision sensors, then ranks their score on leaderboards that span an entire network of machines. Unlike traditional punch-score games that have been bar staples for decades, the KINEX connects units across multiple locations, allowing players at one venue to compete directly against players at another — whether that’s across town or across the globe.

The machine features a 43-inch HD monitor with safety glass, a 5.1 surround sound system, and four challenge modes that test power, speed, reflexes, and combination output. An HD camera captures player images and generates custom avatars for the leaderboard. Venues can run in-house tournaments across multiple units, making it a natural fit for fight night watch parties and live boxing events.

One of the machine’s standout features is its interconnected league system. KINEX units link together to create competitive leagues that scale from a single venue up to regional, national, and global competition. A bar in Atlantic City and a gym in Miami can run on the same league ladder, with players climbing rankings in real time. Venues with multiple units can host their own in-house tournaments, while multi-location operators can build cross-venue leagues that drive repeat visits and rivalries between locations. It’s the kind of structured competition that boxing fans understand — rankings, challengers, and bragging rights on the line every time someone steps up to the pad.

Built on a 992-pound base for stability during heavy shots, the KINEX also supports both boxing and football kicking modes. The system accepts all major payment methods and receives free quarterly software updates with new game modes and features.

KINEX units are currently being deployed in fitness centers, entertainment complexes, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and on cruise ships. The machines support programmable flags and languages for international markets.

For more information, visit KinexBoxer.com.