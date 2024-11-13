katie taylor – amanda serrano 2: THe second act of a classic rivalry

By: Sean Crose

Writing for Boxing Insider, I named it 2022’s fight of the year. For Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano had put on a show for the ages. “Talyor-Serrano wasn’t just a back and forth affair,” I wrote at the time, “it was a seesaw battle where the combatants were among the best in the business. Throw in the undisputed women’s lightweight title, and a highly rated live ESPN broadcast from a sold out Madison Square Garden and you had all the makings of a classic.” The battle had been so thrilling and close that, although Taylor squeaked by with a decision win, that win could have easily been presented to Serra.

“Sadly,” I wrote at the end of the article, “a rematch has yet to be made. Perhaps one never will.” Two and a half years later, the hoped for rematch is almost here. For the now 23-1 Taylor and the 57-2-1 Serrano will be squaring off for the second time Friday night on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul novelty bout. The scheduled ten rounder will be for Taylor’s WBC, WBO and IBF junior welterweight titles and will go down at AT&T stadium. Taylor will be 38 at the sound of the opening bell, Serrano, 36. Neither woman is close in age of the 58 year old Tyson – yet neither woman is young in boxing years, either.

Still, this fight is indeed a must see event for fans. “I think our styles mix very well,” Taylor says of her arch rival (via The Guardian). “She is obviously a great fighter. I love to box but I do get drawn into a fight like this one. Both our mentalities are that we’re going to do whatever it takes to win the fight so it’s going to be another explosive night. I’m just excited to go in there and perform because I think my best will beat Serrano’s .”

While it’s true both Taylor and Serrano are at the forefront of women’s boxing, Serrano indicates (via the BBC) that the best is yet to come. “Women’s boxing is getting better and it’s only going to go up from here,” the popular American claims. “I just hope their pay checks get better, just like mine and Katie’s.” There’s no denying that women’s boxing is a good place right now. If Taylor-Serrano 2 is even close to as entertaining as their first bout, things will continue looking bright for women who engage in the sweet science. Perhaps considerably so.

*Photo: Matchroom