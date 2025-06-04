Kansas Athletic Commission Overturns Ruling, Awards TKO Victory to Marco Romero

In a significant decision for rising boxing star Marco “El Tiburón” Romero, the Kansas Athletic Commission has overturned a “No Contest” ruling, officially declaring the 19-year-old a winner by second-round technical knockout (TKO) in his May 24 bout against Noah Kidd. The fight, a scheduled six-round super middleweight contest, took place outdoors at Energy Plaza in downtown Topeka, Kansas.

Romero, an undefeated prospect from Olathe, Kansas, with a record now standing at 7-0 (6 KOs), dominated the veteran Kidd (10-14-2, 5 KOs) from the opening bell. Displaying his signature power, Romero floored Kidd in the second round. However, the bout took an unexpected turn when Kidd claimed he could no longer continue, citing an injury sustained after falling out of the ring. The ringside physician stopped the fight, and the initial ruling was a “No Contest.”

Determined to secure the victory he believed his fighter earned, Romero’s manager and head trainer, John Brown, promptly filed a protest with the Kansas Athletic Commission. Brown argued that Kidd’s injury was not the result of a foul, that Romero was fully capable of continuing, and that the circumstances surrounding the fall warranted further scrutiny.

The Commission conducted a thorough review, determining that Kidd’s injury was accidental and not caused by any action from Romero. Additionally, the stoppage was due to medical reasons, and Romero had not violated any rules. Under Kansas law, a “No Contest” ruling requires a rule violation or external interference, neither of which applied. As a result, the Commission amended the official record, awarding Romero a TKO victory.

“I’m glad I got that win on my record,” Romero said. “I put in a lot of hard work in the gym, running, and making sacrifices during training camp. I’m happy the Kansas Athletic Commission took its time, watched the fight, and made its ruling. The dude only came to pick up a paycheck.”

Brown echoed his fighter’s sentiments, criticizing Kidd’s tactics. “Marco came to fight, but his opponent wanted to play rugby, trying to run him over and tackle him,” Brown said. “His opponent hurt himself with these tactics, and upon closer examination, the Commission did the right thing.”

Romero, known for his relentless style and knockout power, is wasting no time moving forward. He is set to return to the ring on June 14 against Nafys Anas Garner in a six-round super middleweight bout in Portland, Maine. Following that, Romero will compete on July 25 at Boxing Insider’s event at Tropicana Atlantic City.

With his record now reflecting another emphatic victory, “El Tiburón” continues to solidify his reputation as one of boxing’s most promising young talents.