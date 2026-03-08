By: Sean Crose

The popular 14-0 rising star Justin Figueroa put his perfect record on the line Saturday night when he battled the 8-8-1 Luis Caraballo in the main event of Boxing Insider Promotion’s latest Tropicana card in Atlantic City. The junior middleweight affair was scheduled for eight. Perhaps surprisingly, Caraballo applied pressure on Figueroa in the opening round. The second was close. Caraballo was the more aggressive fighter, but Figueroa was putting his punches together. Figueroa took control in the third, landing more effectively than his opponent and fighting with patience. Figueroa had clearly hurt his man by the end of the round, but a sudden accidental collision sent both fighters to the mat.

Figueroa was able to get up, but Caraballo remained on the canvas, clearly hurt. Surrounded by ring officials Caraballo remained on the mat while the fight was officially stopped. Because the bout didn’t go four rounds, there was no declared winner. Meanwhile, poor Caraballo had to be taken out of the ring on a stretcher. It was the kind of ending no one would have wanted. Hopefully both combatants will emerge from the accident no worse for wear. This was the sort of thing that reminds boxing fans of just how dangerous a sport it can be.