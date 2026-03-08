By: Sean Crose

Boxing Insider Promotions returned to the Tropicana in Atlantic City Saturday night with a card that was broadcast live via Boxing Insider’s YouTube page. First up, the 7-0-1 Jacob Riley Solis took on the 14-16 Jeremy Ramos in a scheduled six rounder. Ramos was undoubtedly a game and gutsy fighter, but Solis was simply too skilled, a fact which earned the New Yorker a decision win.

Next up, super lightweights Christopher Williams (0-1) and Julio Sanchez III (3-1-0) collided in a scheduled six rounder. An aggressive Sanchez put his man on the mat in the first. Williams was able to get to his feet, but a flurry of shots put him down again near the center of the ring. The referee wisely stopped the fight. Without a doubt, the New Jersey native looked impressive. “I expect to win,” Sanchez said in the post fight interview. “However it comes, I expect to win.”

The third fight of the night featured the confident 3-0 super bantamweight Lia Lewandowski as she battled the 6-8-3 Indeya Rodriguez in a scheduled six round affair. Rodriguez, who was by far the shorter of two fighters, was effectively aggressive in the opening round. Sure enough, Rodriguez looked to be getting the better of Lewandowski through the following two rounds.

Lewandowski appeared to have a strong(er) fourth, but she looked to be firing with low energy in the fifth. Lewandowski may have been the more popular fighter, but she may well have been on her way to her first professional defeat. Sure enough, Rodriguez landed clean and hard in the sixth. In a well earned nod from the judges, Rodriguez was given the victory via decision.