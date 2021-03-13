Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Gonzalez Undercard Results: Raymond Ford Settles For Split Decision Draw Against Aaron Perez

Despite Raymond Ford (8-0-1, 4 KOs) coming in as a highly touted prospect, Aaron Perez (10-0-1, 6 KOs) could care less. The heavy underdog dictated the pace early on and simply wouldn’t allow his man to get comfortable tonight.

March 12, 2021; Dallas, Texas; Raymond Ford and Aaron Perez pose after weighing in for their upcoming bout. The two will meet on the March 13, 2021 Matchroom card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

After getting outworked his man, Ford attempted to change the flow of the fight by fighting on the inside. His new found game plan however, did nothing to change the momentum that was heavily in his opponents corner.

Unfortunately for Perez, what appeared to be the biggest win of his career was swiftly taken away from him as he was forced to settle for a split decision draw.