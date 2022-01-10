Juan Francisco Estrada On Third Fight With Chocolatito: “It Will Be Another Guaranteed War”

By: Sean Crose

“This is it this is for all the marbles and to see once and for all who is the best at 115lbs since we are 1-1 in our first two fights,” says Juan Francisco Estrada in the leadup to his highly anticipated third match with Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. “We’ve had a couple of date changes, but I’ve made sure to stay active in the gym including during the holidays because I know the importance of this trilogy.” The highly anticipated third go-round between the two decorated fighters was supposed to go down in October. Yet, as has often been the case in recent years, Covid got in the way, this time by infecting Chocolatito, and causing the bout to be postponed. Now, however, a fight date of March 5th has been set.

“The first two fights were very close and controversial,” Estrada says, “which is why I will make sure I show up as ready as possible and I hope that Gonzalez does too, so that this time we leave no doubt as to who the best man is, and I can’t wait to show everybody that I am the better fighter. The first two were wars and this one will be no different which is why people shouldn’t miss it, it will be another guaranteed war.” Like Estrada, Chocolatito is embracing the chance to once more prove who the more skilled fighter is.

“I want to thank God first and foremost, my family, team as well as Matchroom and Teiken for this incredible opportunity,” Chocolatito says. “I also want to thank the WBC, WBA, and The Ring Magazine for the titles that are at stake. I believe the winners will be the fans as a great battle will be held March 5 in God’s name.” Chocolatito first battled Estrada in 2012, walking out with a unanimous decision win. The second battle between the men, which occurred in 2017, was won by Estrada via controversial split decision.



“This is simply must-watch action for any fight fan on March 5,” claims promoter, Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn. “Their second fight last year was the best fight I have ever seen live, and I have no doubt that this is going to be a spectacular third installment to put this up there with the great trilogies of this sport.” Chocolatito-Estrada 3 will go down at San Diego, California’s Pechanga Arena.