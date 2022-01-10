Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Juan Francisco Estrada On Third Fight With Chocolatito: “It Will Be Another Guaranteed War”

Posted on 01/10/2022

By: Sean Crose

“This is it this is for all the marbles and to see once and for all who is the best at 115lbs since we are 1-1 in our first two fights,” says Juan Francisco Estrada in the leadup to his highly anticipated third match with Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. “We’ve had a couple of date changes, but I’ve made sure to stay active in the gym including during the holidays because I know the importance of this trilogy.” The highly anticipated third go-round between the two decorated fighters was supposed to go down in October. Yet, as has often been the case in recent years, Covid got in the way, this time by infecting Chocolatito, and causing the bout to be postponed. Now, however, a fight date of March 5th has been set.

“The first two fights were very close and controversial,” Estrada says, “which is why I will make sure I show up as ready as possible and I hope that Gonzalez does too, so that this time we leave no doubt as to who the best man is, and I can’t wait to show everybody that I am the better fighter.  The first two were wars and this one will be no different which is why people shouldn’t miss it, it will be another guaranteed war.” Like Estrada, Chocolatito is embracing the chance to once more prove who the more skilled fighter is.

“I want to thank God first and foremost, my family, team as well as Matchroom and Teiken for this incredible opportunity,” Chocolatito says. “I also want to thank the WBC, WBA, and The Ring Magazine for the titles that are at stake. I believe the winners will be the fans as a great battle will be held March 5 in God’s name.” Chocolatito first battled Estrada in 2012, walking out with a unanimous decision win. The second battle between the men, which occurred in 2017, was won by Estrada via controversial split decision.

 
“This is simply must-watch action for any fight fan on March 5,” claims promoter, Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn. “Their second fight last year was the best fight I have ever seen live, and I have no doubt that this is going to be a spectacular third installment to put this up there with the great trilogies of this sport.” Chocolatito-Estrada 3 will go down at San Diego, California’s Pechanga Arena.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Isaac Cruz On Gervonta Davis: "How Did I Go From Somebody He Didn’t Know To Someone He Wants To Avoid?"
January 4th
Keith Thurman Compares Canelo Alvarez To Floyd Mayweather: “You Can Say He’s Cherry Picked But He Learned From The Best”
January 6th
Vasiliy Lomachenko: “Right Now, Nobody Wants To Sign A Contract For A Fight With Me”
January 9th
Yordenis Ugas: “I Believe I’m The Best”
January 4th
Oscar De La Hoya Disappointed In Team Isaac Cruz For Turning Down "Lucrative" Offer To Face Ryan Garcia
January 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend