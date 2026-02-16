John Leonardo Prepares for March 7th Bout

New Jersey’s own John “Body Shots” Leonardo (12-1-1, 6 KOs) is set to return to the ring on March 7th at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City, as part of Boxing Insider Promotions’ first event of 2026. The super bantamweight fighter, known for his relentless style and body-punching prowess, recently spoke with Josh Hennig on 973 ESPN about his upcoming fight, his journey in boxing, and what fans can expect from him.

Leonardo, a South Jersey native, expressed his excitement about fighting in Atlantic City, a venue with a storied boxing history.

“It means everything. I love fighting in Atlantic City. I think, you know, Atlantic City at one point was the boxing capital of the world. Everyone fought there. Mike Tyson fought there. Arturo Gatti fought there. All the big names fought there. So, you know, to be a guy from Jersey going to Atlantic City to fight, it’s a big thing,” Leonardo said.

The Origin of “Body Shots”: A Family Legacy

Leonardo’s nickname, “Body Shots,” stems from his father’s influence and his own coaching experiences. His father, a 1987 Daily News New York Golden Gloves champion, emphasized body punching throughout his training.

“My father, who won the 1987 Daily News New York Golden Gloves, was the best body puncher they ever had, they said, in the tournament. So, growing up, he was like, ‘We ain’t going to worry about none of those head shots. You’re going to hit the body. That’s it. Body, body, body,'” Leonardo explained.

During the COVID shutdown, while coaching kids, the nickname stuck.

“When I was teaching the kids, I taught them the same thing that my dad taught me was hit the body. So they used to say John body shot. That was it. John body shot. So it just became a thing,” he added.

Fighting Style and Local Pride

For fans attending the March 7th card, Leonardo promises an action-packed performance.

“What I’d like them to see and know about me is I come to fight. You know, I like to go toe-to-toe, head-to-head with pretty much anyone I’m in there with. If you come to watch me fight, you’re going to see a fight. There is no running. There isn’t only forward, forward motion,” Leonardo stated.

The card features a strong lineup of local talent, fostering a sense of community among fighters and fans. Leonardo is no stranger to Boxing Insider Promotions events — he was the main event at Boxing Insider 10 on May 11, 2024, when boxing returned to Tropicana Atlantic City after a seven-year hiatus.

“It’s great. I mean, I’m coming up with all these guys and uh they’re all talented. Me and Justin fought on the last show together that I was on Boxing Insider and uh I think we put on a great performance the both of us,” Leonardo said.

Other notable fighters on the card include:

Junior NABF Super Welterweight Champion Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa (16-0, Atlantic City)

(16-0, Atlantic City) Lia Lewandowski (3-0, 1 KO, South Jersey)

(3-0, 1 KO, South Jersey) Josh Popper (upcoming prospect)

Leonardo appreciates the shared fanbase.

“We kind of share fans. My fans see them, their fans see me, and you know, they look forward to that in the next the next show. They’re like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna see so and so, but I’m also gonna see John.’ You know, like it’s cool. It’s a really cool thing. You build a community,” he noted.

Weight Class Comfort and Growth as a Fighter

Competing at super bantamweight (122 pounds), Leonardo feels at home in the division after dropping from featherweight.

“I started off my professional career as a featherweight, 126 pounds, and I ended up going down to 122 pounds because I thought it was just too big… That four pounds is a lot,” Leonardo said.

He’s maintained a similar weight since his amateur days starting at age 14, and making weight comes naturally, thanks to his wrestling background.

“It’s very easy for me to make weight… You know, making weight was never an issue. You know, it’s and then like as the years go on, you get better and better at it,” he explained.

Reflecting on his development, Leonardo highlighted the importance of experience.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned I’d say is gaining experience I think it is like inside the ring like when you get those rounds… Sparring makes you better,” Leonardo emphasized.

Coaching remains a passion, even alongside his full-time job and training.

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, I have a I have a full-time job as well. So, I work full-time, then I leave the gym, I coach, and then I train,” he shared.

Looking Ahead: Proving Himself in the Ring

As he steps into the ring on March 7th, Leonardo wants to leave no doubt about his skills.

“I guess they’ll say, ‘Wow, that kid could fight. He wasn’t just talking.’… Talk is cheap. You got to show it,” Leonardo concluded.

Don’t miss the action at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 7th. Get your tickets here. This Boxing Insider Promotions event promises an exciting start to 2026’s fight calendar.

For more on Atlantic City’s boxing history, check out our coverage of legendary bouts.