Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jo Jo Diaz On Devin Haney: “Whatever He Brings, I’ll Adapt”

Posted on 12/02/2021

By: Sean Crose

“Experience will be a key factor in my victory, but my power, speed and boxing ability are important too and I think that they are being underestimated.” So says Joseph Diaz Jr, who will be squaring off against Devin Haney on Saturday for Haney’s WBC lightweight title. “I’m a 2012 Olympian,” he adds. “I’ve been a World champion, I’ve boxed great fighters and I’ve paid my dues to get here. I’m here for a reason and from my hard work, and that’s going to be the difference.” The fight will be aired live on Showtime from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

This, of course, is a huge opportunity for the fighter known as “Jo Jo.” Haney is considered one of the best – if not the best – in the red hot lightweight division. What’s more, Haney is viewed as having the potential to be a true star of the sport. Diaz, however, feels he’ll be ready to deal with whatever Haney brings to the ring this weekend. “Devin is an elusive and smart defensive fighter,” he admits, “but I don’t feel he has the experience that I have. He has good range, and he uses his jab to keep on the outside, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before, I’ve seen multiple styles in the ring and whatever he brings, I’ll adapt.”

Diaz also makes it rather clear he feels Haney gets the confidence he needs through others rather than from within. “I feel that he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t have confidence in himself and he needs people around him to boost, build and gain his confidence,” Diaz says of the defending champion. “Me – I am self-confident, self-motivated, I know what I am doing and what I am capable of, and I am going to get him out of there.”

Self confidence can take an individual a long way, but it can’t alone earn someone a world title. Skills have to be involved, in this case the kind of skills that can top Haney, one of the slickest boxers in the game. He may not be a knockout machine, but the 26-0 Haney knows how to win and win impressively. Still, at 32-1-1, Diaz has been around the block plenty of times. He’s relying in large part on his ring experience for good reason. Also worth noting is the fact Diaz has only lost once, and that was seven fights ago. By this weekend the world will know if Haney has added another loss to Diaz’ resume…or if Diaz will have picked himself up a world title belt.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jermall Charlo: “F*ck Benavidez, He Ain’t Even Got No Belt”
November 25th
Kell Brook Gives Errol Spence Jr. The Edge In Power But Leans Towards Terence Crawford In Possible Showdown
November 30th
Teofimo Lopez' And Brandon Figueroa's Post Fight Antics Discredit The Fighters Themselves
November 29th
Floyd Mayweather: "The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather"
November 24th
Gary Russell Jr.: "I’ll Fight Terence Crawford At 147"
December 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend