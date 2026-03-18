Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has a WBA heavyweight title eliminator against Cuba’s Lenier Pero on April 25 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, live on DAZN. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are promoting it. And if that sentence alone doesn’t tell you that the most entertaining personality in boxing right now is getting a legitimate path back to the top of the heavyweight division, nothing will.

The fight is being billed as “Hair Raiser.” Of course it is.

The Moment That Changed Everything

On January 31, Miller fought Kingsley Ibeh on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson at Madison Square Garden. It was supposed to be a routine heavyweight undercard bout. It became the most talked-about moment in boxing in months — and it had nothing to do with the main event.

In the second round, Ibeh landed a right uppercut that dislodged Miller’s toupee. The hairpiece peeled forward, flopped backward, and dangled from the back of Miller’s head while he kept fighting. The crowd at the Garden erupted. The announcers lost it. Miller looked up at the Jumbotron, realized what was happening, smiled, ripped the toupee off, and launched it into the crowd.

Then he went back to work and won by split decision.

The toupee ended up on a chair next to WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, who filmed it. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman held it up for a photo. WBC interim female super bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson was photographed wearing it. Miller danced out of the arena in a hat.

The video went everywhere. Half a million views on X within hours. ESPN covered it. Bleacher Report covered it. Jimmy Kimmel had Miller on the show to tell the whole story. Miller explained that he’d accidentally washed his hair with ammonia bleach two days before the fight, panicked, called his manager, and slapped on a toupee his cousin’s barber promised was reinforced with “strong, double reinforcement.”

The cousin’s barber, Miller reported on Kimmel, had gone MIA since fight night.

Why He Matters

Here is the thing about Jarrell Miller that the viral moment crystallized but didn’t create: the man was already the most engaging personality in heavyweight boxing before the toupee left his head.

Miller talks. Not the rehearsed, media-trained talking that most fighters do at press conferences. He talks the way a guy from Bed-Stuy who grew up fighting on the street, competed in Chuck Norris’s World Combat League as a teenager, fought Mirko Cro Cop in kickboxing in Zagreb, and then decided to become a professional boxer at 300-plus pounds talks. He’s funny. He’s fast. He’s self-deprecating in a way that makes people root for him even when they’re not sure they should be.

The postfight interview after the Ibeh fight was a masterclass in how to handle an embarrassing moment and turn it into something that transcends the sport.

“I’m a comedian,” Miller told DAZN. “You have to make fun of yourself. You can’t take life too seriously sometimes, you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

He wasn’t performing. That’s just who he is. And in a sport that desperately needs personalities who can reach beyond the hardcore fan base and get the general public to care about a heavyweight fight, Miller is a rare commodity. Before the toupee, he was a niche figure known mostly to boxing diehards. After the toupee, he’s a pop culture moment. Kimmel booked him within a week. That kind of crossover doesn’t happen by accident.

The Fighter Behind the Personality

Miller’s record stands at 27-1-2 with 22 knockouts. He’s 37 years old, 6-foot-4 with an 80-inch reach, and typically weighs in north of 300 pounds. He came up through kickboxing — amateur record of 14-0, professional Muay Thai record of 19-0 — before transitioning to boxing full time. He reached the finals of the 2007 New York Golden Gloves at Madison Square Garden at age 18. He fought in the K-1 World Grand Prix. He was a sparring partner for both Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko when he was still in his early twenties.

As a professional boxer, Miller holds wins over former world champions Tomasz Adamek and Lucas Browne. He fought Daniel Dubois in Riyadh in December 2023, losing by stoppage in his only professional defeat but giving Dubois a genuine fight in the early rounds. He drew with Andy Ruiz Jr. in a majority decision last August. He’s not an elite heavyweight, but he’s a legitimate, ranked contender who can fight — and who brings an audience every time he shows up.

Miller’s past includes things he’d rather leave behind, and that’s his business. What matters now is what he does going forward. He’s been active — three fights in the last 14 months after extended stretches of inactivity earlier in his career. He’s clearly motivated. And with Matchroom and Hearn putting him in a WBA title eliminator at a premium Las Vegas venue on DAZN, the promotional machine behind him is real.

The April 25 Fight

Lenier Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) is an undefeated Cuban heavyweight who represents a genuine step up and a real test. Title eliminators are supposed to be meaningful, and this one is. A win puts Miller in position for a shot at the WBA heavyweight title — a sentence that seemed impossible 12 months ago when he was fighting on undercards without a promotional home.

The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas is the kind of venue that suits Miller’s personality. The fight is on DAZN. Matchroom is promoting. The marketing practically writes itself — they’re already leaning into the “Hair Raiser” branding, complete with the tagline asking who will be the “heir to the heavyweight throne.”

There are very few fighters in boxing right now who could generate this kind of mainstream attention off an undercard fight against a relatively unknown opponent. Miller did it by being himself. That’s not a skill you can teach. It’s not something a promoter can manufacture. It’s the kind of natural charisma that makes casual fans tune in, makes hardcore fans engage, and makes the sport more interesting for everyone.

Jarrell Miller has been through a lot. He’s come out the other side still fighting, still funny, and now — for the first time in a long time — with a real path in front of him. The heavyweight division could use exactly what he brings. April 25 at the Fontainebleau, live on DAZN. Don’t miss it.