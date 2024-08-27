Jaron “Boots” Ennis aims for undisputed

By: Sean Crose

There’s absolutely zero doubt that IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis is the single most highly regarding fighter in his division at the moment. With Errol Spence still out of the picture and Terence Crawford moving up to junior middleweight the welterweight division is a weight realm looking for a king. And, without doubt, Ennis is first among equals at welterweight. Still, Mario Barrios, Brian Norman Jr, and Eimantas Stanionis also hold titles at welterweight, which means Ennis isn’t the only divisional champion. He has three peers who are also titlists…and who also no doubt would like to rule the welterweight kingdom alone themselves. Still, the highly regarded Ennis is focused.

As SI.com writes, “Ennis made his objectives very apparent saying that his primary focus is on unifying the welterweight division.” Although Crawford was clearly on Ennis’ radar, he’s now determined to become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world instead. “Definitely I was looking for the biggest fights possible,” he said. “I wanted Terence Crawford, but I guess he’s looking other ways and trying to find other fights. My main goal right now is to become undisputed at 147, collect these belts.” It’s hard to argue that, in light of not getting a fight with Crawford, Ennis is determined to turn lemons into a very high end glass of lemonade.

Ennis has al lot going for him, however: power, accuracy, and the ability put his punches together. Throw in speed and a slippery defense, and it becomes obvious the 27 year old Philly native is the whole package. Ennis’ last fight was in July when he retired David Avanesyan in five. He currently holds a 32-0 record with a whopping 29 knockouts under his belt. Ennis has yet, however, to face an opponent who most will regard as being at least close to his equal. With Crawford focusing his career above the 147 pound weight realm, the chance of Ennis facing such an opponent any time soon may be slim.

Hence the desire to become “The Man” at welterweight. Should he achieve his goal, Ennis will undoubtedly be on his way to the Hall of Fame. Welterweight is a true glamour division, the former home of Floyd Mayweather, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran, Ray Leonard and seemingly countless other greats. Whether or not Ennis can achieve his lofty goals remain to be seen. Boxing politics can certainly present formidable career hurdles. As can unexpected loses. Yet such risks are a part of the business – something Ennis is clearly aware of.