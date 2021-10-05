Jared Anderson: “I Think Tyson Wins Again, Deontay Wilder is Hard Headed”

By: Hans Themistode

Jared “Big Baby” Anderson is going to have to see it to believe it.

For months on end, Wilder has released several short clips of himself pounding away at the mitts with new head trainer Malik Scott. Wilder, who’s known for his skull cracking knockout power, has shown new wrinkles during those workout clips. Not only does he still have arguably the biggest right hand in boxing history, but he seems to have added more sophisticated boxing to his arsenal.

In spite of Scott stating on countless occasions that Wilder is new and improved, Anderson simply isn’t buying it.

“I think Tyson wins again,” said Anderson to FightHype.com.

Fury, 33, made it look incredibly easy against Wilder when the two met for the second time on February 22nd, at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2020. Fury may have been an underdog on the night, but he proved oddsmakers wrong by pounding Wilder in the early portions of their contest, before dramatically stopping him in the seventh round.

With Fury holding well over a 40-pound weight advantage, Anderson is confident that history will repeat itself on October 9th, when the two do it again.

“I think middle, probably five or six rounds,” continued Anderson. “I don’t see it going the distance. Tyson is a big dude and if he got the same weight that he had before, I definitely think he’s stopping him again.”

Sitting front row at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this coming weekend to witness his prediction, will be Anderson. But first things first, the undefeated heavyweight prospect will have business to attend to.

Opening up the pay-per-view portion of the card will be none other than Anderson as he takes on Vladimir Tereshkin. Although Tereshkin holds an unblemished record through 23 pro fights, he hasn’t fought in nearly two years. Should Anderson do what many are expecting, which is to pick up the quick stoppage win, he’ll nestle into his ringside seat to watch Wilder vs. Fury up close and personal.

Part of Anderson’s reasoning behind picking Fury, stems from the controversy surrounding Wilder following his defeat. As Fury continued to wallop Wilder throughout their showdown last year, Wilder’s now former cornerman, Mark Ireland, threw in the towel.

The moment he did, Wilder was filled with rage and immediately released him from his team. In addition to canning him, Wilder has gone on record stating that he believes Breland not only stopped his contest against Fury prematurely but that he also spiked his drinking water.

Considering what Wilder has said about his former cornerman, Anderson is convinced that the former heavyweight titlist is impetuous. Because of that, and several other factors, the heavyweight prospect doesn’t see Wilder making the necessary adjustments to win.

“No,” answered Anderson when asked if things will be more competitive this around. “Only because I think Deontay Wilder is hard-headed. I think he don’t wanna listen. Just by the way he acted towards his coach when they stopped the last fight. It let me know that he don’t think like oh it was for my benefit. I think he’s hard-headed, I don’t think he’s going to listen to anybody really so I think it’s going to be the same result.”