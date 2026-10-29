Jake Paul is coming back on Christmas Eve, and the most interesting part of Thursday’s announcement is what Most Valuable Promotions left out of it.

MVP confirmed that Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) will headline an event in Dubai on Thursday, December 24, one year and five days after Anthony Joshua broke his jaw in Miami. Paul has not fought since. He underwent two surgeries to repair the jaw and only recently returned to the gym.

The release carried the usual Paul flourishes. “Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town,” he said, before promising a knockout. He also framed the location as a match for his personality, calling Dubai a city that “thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn’t believe in limits.”

What the release did not carry was an opponent, a venue, or a broadcaster.

Start with the opponent. MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said the promotion is “finalizing an opponent worthy of Jake’s return” and expects to say more in the coming weeks. Earlier this week Bidarian said Paul was in talks with former UFC welterweight Darren Till, and Till remains the name most often attached to the date. Paul himself has floated a long list that includes KSI and Tommy Fury. None of it is signed.

Now the distribution. Every major MVP release of the past two years led with Netflix. Paul vs. Tyson was a Netflix event. Paul vs. Chavez Jr. was a Netflix event. Paul vs. Joshua was a Netflix event that MVP said drew an average minute audience of 33 million globally. Thursday’s release does not mention Netflix at all. It does not mention any platform. The words that appear instead are Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, both named as parties to a cooperation agreement with MVP, and both thanked by Bidarian in the closing paragraph.

That tells you how this card was built. A date was sold to a host city before a fight was sold to a network. Dubai is paying to be the stage, which is why the announcement could go out with the two most important commercial pieces still open. The site fee carries the risk that a broadcaster normally would.

The holiday framing works for the same reason. Christmas Eve means little in the United Arab Emirates as a calendar matter, but Dubai is a majority expat city that leans hard into December tourism, and the sports council has already proven it will fund a combat event in that window. Misfits Boxing ran Andrew Tate against Chase DeMoor at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on December 20 of last year, the night after Paul fought Joshua. A Dubai evening start also lands in the early afternoon on the American East Coast on a day when most of the country is home.

So the sequence looks like this. MVP locked the city and the date, announced it to put a clock on the opponent talks, and will announce the fight and the platform when it has them. That is not unusual for a promotion that treats the fighter as the product. It is unusual for a Jake Paul card to go public without a network attached, and the question of whether Netflix will be there for a comeback against a Darren Till rather than a Joshua or a Tyson is the one that matters.

Until MVP answers it, what was announced on Thursday is a location and a day. The fight comes later.

Source: Most Valuable Promotions.