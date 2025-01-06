Jai Opetaia: “This is another step in my journey to greatness.”

By: Sean Crose

The cruiserweight division is one of the most overlooked categories of professional boxing. And while it’s true fighters like Evander Holyfield were able to blast their way to the top of the heavyweight division, more often than not, cruiserweights just don’t get the glory their heavyweight, or even light heavyweight, peers do. Even Oleksandr Usyk, who dominated the cruiserweight division before dominating the heavyweight division, wasn’t globally known until he bested Anthony Joshua for the first time back in 2022. The truth is that enormously successful and accomplished fighters have been overlooked as cruiserweights.

This fact is no doubt on the mind of IBF cruiserweight titlist Jai Opetaia. Boasting a record of 26-0, the 29 year old Australian has been nothing but impressive throughout his 9 year career. Fit, fast and very strong, the southpaw has bested all but 6 of his opponents within the distance. Indeed, Opetaia has beaten some, if not all, of the best names in the cruiserweight division, including former world titlist Mairis Briedis, who Opetaia was been able to defeat twice via unanimous decision. Opetaia’s last fight was a 6th round stoppage of Jack Massey back in October. Opetaia simply dominated.

And now the well regarded titlist is set to take on the 10-0 David Nyika in Opetaia’s native Australia. While not overly well known, the 29 year old Nyika has stopped all but 1 of his opponents within the distance. Nyika’s last fight was back in September, when he stopped Tommy Karpency in 3. Although Nyika is essentially a replacement for Huseyin Cinkara, who had to step away from the fight due to injuring his ankle, the man knows how to deliver excitement. He will also have a distinct height advantage of about four inches or so over Opetaia when the opening bell sounds on Wednesday.

Provided Opetaia wins when he squares off against Nyika, there will be questions presenting themselves regarding his future, namely his dream of becoming undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world. “This is another step in my journey to greatness,” Opetaia says of Wednesday’s fight, “to become the undisputed champion. But without doing the work on the 8th, all that means nothing. So I must win.” He may have dreams, but what Opetaia really wants to do most right now is get inside the ring in a few days. There’s business to tend to, after all.

“I’m sick of these interviews,” he says. “I just want to fight.”