Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

"I am fit and ready to fight!" Teofimo lopez looks to return to the ring

Featured 2 Headlines

Jai Opetaia: "This is another step in my journey to greatness."

Featured 2 Headlines

Is A Canelo ALvarez-Bud Crawford fight a real possiblity?

Featured 2 Headlines

it's not too late for an Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury fight

Featured 2 Headlines

2024 fighter of the year: Oleksandr Usyk

Featured 2

“I am fit and ready to fight!” Teofimo lopez looks to return to the ring

Published

By: Sean Crose

“Only Boxing news,” Teofimo Lopez has posted on social media. “I am fit and ready to fight! I weigh 150 lbs and train steadily every day and every night! My principles are that when you’re at the top of the mountain, you must continue to build and chisel yourself from the Mind, Body, and soul!” The fighter known as “The Takeover” is ready, it seems, to return to the ring. In this he is rather unusual among many of the bigger names in the American boxing landscape. Lopez’ last fight, after all, was only about half a year ago. Not only that, the man fought twice last year. That used to be considered normal for a popular boxer. Sadly, that’s no longer the case, at least not in America, where top fighters have decided to make boxing a very lucrative part time endeavor.

The truth is that the twenty-seven year old Lopez has indeed spent considerable time away from the ring himself throughout the course of his career. Since mid 2023, however, Lopez has been active, fighting and defeating Steve Claggett, Jamaine Ortiz, and Josh Taylor respectively. Of course, one has to wonder if Lopez aims to remain the WBO junior welterweight champion of the world now that he’s admittedly weighing 150 pounds (which indicates he might now want to fight at welterweight). Still, a high end fighter like Lopez can easily drop ten pounds in camp, so fans and analysts will have to wait and see what division he lands in for his next fight.

Yet no matter what division he ends up fighting in, it’s clear Lopez wants back in the game as soon as is reasonably possible. Bursting with energy, he has taken to bombarding social media as of late. “Not one,” he’s said, “& I mean no one, Fighter/Boxer, has brought more to the table of interest than TEOFIMO since the days of MAYWEATHER & CANELO.” That may be open for debate. What’s not open for debate, however, is the fact Lopez appears dissatisfied lately with fighting under the Top Rank Promotions banner.

“I am too expensive for TopRank,” he’s posted, “but the truth is that (Top Rank President) Todd DeBouf is the issue here. He hasn’t liked me or my father since I started THE TAKEOVER EST. 2018 & probably beforehand. Now he is the Chairman of TopRank so people do the math. By Law I have Freedom of Speech.” No one but the parties involved can prove or disprove what Lopez has stated. Again, however, the fighter seems to by itchy, unsatisfied. Such things can lead to hunger. And hunger is a potent weapon to bring into the ring.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Featured 2

it’s not too late for an Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury fight

By: Sean Crose They’ve both lost to Oleksandr Usyk on two occasions. What’s more, there is little demand for either man to face the...

4 days ago

Featured 2

Is A Canelo ALvarez-Bud Crawford fight a real possiblity?

By: Sean Crose One is generally a super middleweight. The other has gone up in weight to become a super welterweight. Why, then, are...

3 days ago

Uncategorized

Koby Williams vs Deonta Williamson

2 days ago

Uncategorized

Terrel Bostic vs Carlos Marrero

2 days ago